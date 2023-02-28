Wade districts

Sullivan County’s Colton Wade controls an opponent at the district tournament in Williamsport.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

WILLIAMSPORT — It’s hard enough to win a PIAA District IV Class AA wrestling title, given the historical strength of the district. To win two of them in a row as a freshman and sophomore is even more difficult. But, Sullivan County’s Colton Wade made it look easy Saturday at Williamsport High School as he rolled through the field at 114-pound to win his second straight district championship.

Wade got off to a hot start in the tournament. After a first-round bye, the field’s top seed took on Kayven Shams of South Williamsport and pinned him in 4:58 to advance to Saturday morning’s semifinals.