WILLIAMSPORT — It’s hard enough to win a PIAA District IV Class AA wrestling title, given the historical strength of the district. To win two of them in a row as a freshman and sophomore is even more difficult. But, Sullivan County’s Colton Wade made it look easy Saturday at Williamsport High School as he rolled through the field at 114-pound to win his second straight district championship.
Wade got off to a hot start in the tournament. After a first-round bye, the field’s top seed took on Kayven Shams of South Williamsport and pinned him in 4:58 to advance to Saturday morning’s semifinals.
There, he faced a familiar opponent and sectional foe in Troy’s Connor Kerr. But, he made quick work of the Trojan, pinning him in 1:58 to set up a finals match with Lewisburg’s Jase Gessner.
Wade got off to a big start in that match with a few early takedowns and a cradle against Gessner that he turned into a five-point move. He was unable to finish his opponent off with a fall, though, as Gessner was saved by the bell.
“I (saw) it was 10-15 seconds, I’m not quite sure what it was, but I just went for it, and I came out on top,” Wade said.
But, not getting the fall almost cost Wade in a major way. In the third period it was Gessner’s turn to hit a big move, this time out-scrambling Wade and taking him to his back for five points of his own. But, Wade fought off his back and hung on to win, 10-7.
It’s his second straight district title after he won as a freshman last year at 107 pounds.
“What went through my head was ‘survive.’ I never should have thought like that, I should have bounced right back, I should have gone back to the aggressive side,” Wade said.
“Colton is wrestling really well right now. He’s still got some things to clean up. I’d like to get off to a better start in his matches. He did well in the finals with that but got sloppy towards the end. The kid he wrestled is a quality opponent and overall it was a solid match. I know he wasn’t real happy with the ending, but it is what it is, he’s a district champion. That’s what matters and he moved on to next week,” Sullivan County head coach Ryan Hembury said.
Wade will wrestle at this weekend’s Northeast Regionals, where he gets a first-round bye and will face the winner of Montgomery’s Carden Wagner and Tunkhannock’s Taylor Daniels in the quarterfinals.
