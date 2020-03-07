HERSHEY- Canton’s Timmy Ward has all but completed an improbable comeback after a successful second day at the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament that included him earning his 100th win and clinching a state medal in the 170 pound bracket less than year removed from battling cancer.
The Junior fought his way through the consolation bracket Friday after losing on Thursday, earning three wins over Hamburg’s Brant Mason, 6-3, Greenville’s Cole Karpinski, 3-0, Reynolds Cole Toy, 4-2, to clinch a spot on the podium Saturday.
“It looked like he just got caught off balance,” Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said of Ward’s performance in his first match of the day against Mason. “He got knocked to his butt.”
On Thursday, Ward similarly got taken down to start his first match against Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis but instead of the takedown turning into a five point move, Ward just gave up the takedown.
“I’m glad he bailed and just got two,” Wesneski continued. “He got the escape and then took him down with five seconds to go (in the first period). That changed the whole complexion of the match… You could just see the effort in the other kid disappear, not really effort, but he took the wind out of his sails.”
After the win, Ward said he felt relieved and more relaxed.
“I don’t even know, it feels amazing,” Ward said. “To be here with my teammates and my coaches right now, it’s a great moment.”
“Obviously I wanted to be here,” Ward said of where he thought he’d be a year ago while receiving chemo treatments. “I wanted to be on podium but I had no idea. I just knew I had to stay positive throughout the whole thing and it worked out. I can be a little more relaxed now, I was nervous before the first two but I feel relaxed now.”
Ward took his newfound low blood pressure and turned it into two more wins. The first, a 3-0 decision over Greenville’s Cole Karpiniski, and the second, a 4-2 decision over Reynolds’s Cole Toy. The latter win guaranteed him at least sixth place at the tournament.
“You could see it tonight, he was really relaxed warming up,” Wesneski said after Ward’s win over Toy. “He went out there, wrestled relaxed and let it fly.”
After a peculiar first period where Toy attempted a Gramby roll while Ward was lowering him to the mat for a takedown forced a penalty point against Ward for an illegal move, Ward was still in control of the match despite being down 1-0. By the third period, the match was tied 2-2 and Ward did what he did best: got a takedown from neutral.
“He was getting in and he was getting close to finishing,” Wesneski remarked. “I knew if we had 2-2 and they’re on their feet that’s where he’s best. I said hey let’s win it on out feet here.”
Ward would later fall to Schultheis again in consolations, 6-0, to fall into the fifth place match for Saturday.
The fifth or sixth place finish would be a mantle piece accomplishment for any high school wrestler, but for Ward, after defeating cancer less than a year ago, it’s all gravy. Ward said that he hopes he can be a role model for the young Canton wrestlers.
“Everyday he inspires those kids,” Wesneski said. “He’s like the mother hen in the room, telling them what to do where to be. Which is good, we have a lot of young kids… He’s a quiet leader, he leads by example… The younger kids learn from him.”
“I want to be a good role model for anyone who looks up to me,” Ward noted. “All of those kids, I want them to be able to look up to me and see a person who not only is good at stuff but a good person and just someone to model yourself as.”
Ward’s biggest fan, his mom Michelle, was overcome with emotion after Timmy earned a spot on the podium.
“Right now, I’m just stunned. I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “You’re always proud of your kid so I don’t even know what words to use, but I’m proud, happy, excited- I am it all right now.”
“I’m not sure if I thought this was possible, but I was really hopeful. Obviously, we had no concept of what he was in for when he was diagnosed. Once we started into it and the toll it takes on your body it became more of a distant goal than something that could feasibly happen.”
Now that Timmy has gone above and beyond what his family’s hopes for him were, they’re not sure how far he’ll go.
“We’ve reached another level at this point,” she continued. “Honestly, the confidence that this will build in his mind and in himself- I actually will be even more surprised the next step that he takes. After this weekend is over and he gets his medal, I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s just going to lift him so much higher
