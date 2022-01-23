The word impossible and the name Timmy Ward don’t belong in the same sentence.
That was clear when the former Canton High standout battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and came out on top — including earning a medal at the 2020 PIAA State Wrestling Championships just 16 months after his diagnosis.
As if he didn’t already have enough hurdles to overcome, Ward would suffer a knee injury in the preseason before his senior football campaign.
Before the injury, Ward was getting plenty of looks at the next level — including some from Division I. After he hurt his knee, some of those chances disappeared and he would be forced to make a tough decision: Go and play at a lower level of college football or take the hard road.
That hard road would take him to New Jersey and Rutgers University.
“Before I had gotten hurt, I was talking to one of their recruiters, Rob Hinson, and there was a possibility that I was going to get a preferred walk-on. I started looking into the school more, seeing if they had my major which is exercise science, which they do,” Ward recalled. “Then I got hurt, so obviously no one really wanted me once I got hurt. Rob Hinson told me I could come there, be a student manager while I rehab my knee and all that and get back to 100 percent.”
Most high school seniors who just spent a few years being standouts on the field would balk at becoming a manager where they would have to sit back and watch others play while doing laundry and other tasks for coaches and players.
“We did laundry. We would set up some drills during practices. We would travel to games and do stuff on the sidelines as far as doing signals and holding up personnel cards, just doing all kinds of different stuff to help the coaches and players out,” said Ward, who was a two-time All-State selection at Canton.
Ward saw it as an opening, an opportunity to live his dream.
The Canton graduate put in the work rehabbing his injured knee — with the help of his sister Kayla — and he would draw on his experience battling cancer as he went through the ups-and-downs of rehab.
“I just kept the same mentality. Just kind of go into it, do the best you can every single day and just win the day. It helped. My sister was the person who I did all my rehab through, so she was obviously a big supporter, and days where I didn’t feel like doing my rehab she put me in my place and made me do everything I needed to do and made sure that I put myself in the best position to succeed,” he said.
Ward was among 20 players who attended a tryout in early September as he tried to take the next step in his comeback.
“Afterwards they group you all back up and say we’ll email you. Either way you’re going to get an email and it will either say we want you or we don’t. It was a week later and I had been hearing different guys that I knew went to the tryout that got emails saying no thank you, come back in the spring. I started panicking and was like ‘when is mine coming?’” Ward said. “I never got one, never got one and then I got a text out of nowhere saying come to the Hale Center (Rutgers’ football complex). I show up and there’s two other guys there who also got the same text.”
That text and visit to the football complex took place in late September — but there was no official roster invitation at that point. Ward would have to wait for Rutgers’ season to end and the new year to begin.
In what seems like a fitting setting, Ward finally got word from Rutgers’ special assistant to the head coach Joe Susan while he was back in Canton.
“Then (late last week), I got a text from coach Susan saying ‘Happy New Year, hope all is well, we have a roster spot for you.’ The next day I got a call and he said be there Monday at 10,” Ward said.
“It was amazing. I was sitting on the couch with my family, I was at home for Christmas break, and I saw the notification pop up on my phone and I clicked to read it and instantly all the weight just lifted off my shoulders. I said out loud, ‘Oh my gosh.’ My mom was like ‘What?’ And I said they just offered me a roster spot ... It was an amazing feeling. It was great to be able to experience that with my parents and my sisters. Overall, it was just a relief to be able to finally get what I’ve been working for my whole life.”
While that moment was pure joy for Ward and his family, the now Rutgers wide receiver admitted that after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on Nov. 26, 2018, there were certainly times where he didn’t know if he would ever get to this point.
“There were definitely a lot of doubts. When I was first initially diagnosed, I didn’t know what to expect from everything so in my head I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play football, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to wrestle and run track, play baseball or go to school and be a normal kid ever again. I didn’t know what was going to happen in the future,” he said.
“There were a lot of doubts, but having the great family that I do and the great communities around me, they allowed me to think positive. Everybody that I ever saw, they always told me I’m going to get through this, everything is going to be alright. I’m going to be back on the field and healthy and all that. So any doubt that I ever did have never was able to really penetrate me just because of the great people that I have around me. I definitley did have times where I was struggling and got down, but I don’t think I ever really believed that this wasn’t going to happen.”
Ward had an opportunity to go to East Stroudsburg and play Division II football, but he knew that down the road it would bother him if he never tried to achieve his dream of playing D1 football.
“I took a visit there, met the coach and I really did like it there ... but my dream growing up was to go Division I and play at that level, and I knew if I didn’t just take the opportunity and give it a shot then I would always have it in the back of my head — what if, what if I tried it, what if I would have made it and all that. I would have been happy going to East Stroudsburg, but I just wanted for myself to give this a shot and see if I could make it happen,” he said.
Ward has now earned his place in the Rutgers program, but now it’s all about proving to the coaches and his teammates that he belongs — and eventually get a chance to play for the Scarlet Knights.
“Right now it’s just winter workouts. I’m just focusing on day-by-day working as hard as I can during the lifts, during stretches, during meetings, doing every little thing I possibly can to make myself better, and then obviously that’s going to make my teammates better and hopefully make them work harder,” Ward said of his current mindset.
Ward is ready to put in the work and he will also lean on his coaches and teammates as he gets ready for spring ball.
“The next thing for a personal goal would be to just start learning the playbook, learning everything, just trying to consume every little tip and detail any of my teammates have, coaches and just try and pick people’s brains and learn what I can,” he said. “Hopefully if — not if — when I work hard enough hopefully I’ll start getting opportunities to show what I can do. Maybe getting in on special teams or even just showing what I can do on scout teams and stuff like that, just slowly working my way in.”
Ward believes his time as a student manager will help him as he moves into the role of player for the Scarlet Knights.
“It definitely helps being able to know a lot of the players, a lot of the coaches. I went in, I did a tour of the facility, which I pretty much already knew everything because I was in there a lot, and went in the locker room,” said Ward, who surprised some of his new teammates. “I sat in my locker and as guys started coming in as the day progressed, they would look at me and then kind of do a double take — and they’re like ‘are you serious?’”
“It was pretty cool just knowing everybody and they all knew I was a manager and being able to tell them I’m on the team now. It was pretty cool.”
Ward is also thrilled to get a chance to play for head coach Greg Schiano.
“It’s amazing to be able to play for somebody who has been everywhere. He’s done just about everything. He knows what he wants with this program and he’s not going to stop until he gets it,” Ward said. “His plan is Big 10 championship, national championship and he wants that really bad. He wants everybody to buy in, and everybody is starting to buy in and things are starting to go in the right direction. It’s going to be pretty cool to experience what I’m about to experience the next few years.”
