Warrior Run has a proud soccer tradition. That was on display Wednesday night at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium in Loyalsock as they topped the Troy Trojans 9-0 in the first round of the Boys AA District IV Playoffs. Warrior Run got contributions up and down their lineup and showed the tools to make a real run in the playoff bracket as they look forward to a matchup Saturday with second-seeded Loyalsock.
“This group of guys have played a lot of soccer together. It’s their favorite thing to do and you can see that in their chemistry,” said Warrior Run head coach Andy Bieber after the match.
The Defenders used their team speed to get behind the high line set by the Troy Trojan defense. Luke Maddox got the scoring 3:20 into the game on a tap in in front of goal. Brendan Geiger scored the next two goals for Warrior Run. The first was scored off a cross where he chested the ball in. Next, with 15:30 left in the first half, he beat two defenders at the top of the box and slipped a shot by the Troy Keeper Owen Williams. With six minutes left, Logan Confer scored far post on a left footed shot.
“A lot of these kids play year round and they’re used to playing on all surfaces so putting the correct weight on passes wasn’t much of an issue for us tonight,” remarked Bieber when asked about how well his midfielders consistently hit passes behind the Trojan back line.
The second half was more of the same for the defenders as they continued to create chances. Geiger completed his hat trick off of a pullback that he got on the end of and hit far post past the keeper. The next two goals were scored by Kaeden Machjor. He finished off a cross and then took it himself down the right side and beat the keeper. The final two goals of the game would be scored by freshman Alex Brown. With 18 minutes remaining, he snuck a shot on a breakaway into the back of the net and with just over 13 minutes to play he scored a fantastic header back across the face of goal to give Warrior Run their 9th and final goal.
The Defenders will now move on to the Loyalsock Lancers, a team they have not played but feel good about their chances against. “They went undefeated in their league which is quite impressive but if we play our game we can play with anyone,” Bieber said.
Troy recorded one shot on goal. Williams saved two penalty kicks in the second half and despite the score was strong in goals all game.
