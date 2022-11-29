ALTOONA — The Canton Warriors are once again final four bound after a dominant performance in the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals against Northern Cambria, where they topped the Colts 42-13.
Canton would jump all over Northern Cambria in the first five minutes of the contest and never looked back as they scored four touchdowns in that period.
“Just getting out there to a quick, good start was big,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We wanted to do that. I felt like this team might be a little shaky coming out, they are an up-and-coming team, but they are young. They have never been in this situation, where we have been. So I thought jumping out to a big lead and getting on them early was huge.”
The game would open up with an explosive play from senior Weston Bellow — who would shake one tackle on the opening kickoff and find nothing but green grass in front of him as he scored on a 77-yard return.
“My teammates made some great blocks downfield to spring me on that kickoff,” Bellows said. “Luckily, I was able to get around the edge and break one tackle and take it all the way. I think it gave us a huge start to the game.”
The kickoff return for a touchdown was the first of the year for Canton.
The play set the tone for what would be a dominating performance in every aspect of the contest.
The Canton defense smothered Northern Cambria on their first possession.
“We preached all week to get pressure on the quarterback,” senior standout Gage Pepper said of their defensive performance. “Don’t let him get comfortable back there, and I think we did a good job of that.”
The Warriors’ defense did just that throughout the night and made things impossible for the Colts to get into any sort of rhythm with their defensive front led by Pepper creating consistent pressure and nullifying what is usually a potent passing attack for Northern Cambria.
After the opening stop by the Warriors’ D, the Canton offense would finally take the field and start to do some damage.
In a third-down situation, Riley Parker would make an incredible play where he reversed the field and then ran over a Colts’ defender to give Canton a first down deep in enemy territory.
One play later, Hayden Ward would take the option pitch around the left side of the defense, make a man miss, and scamper in from 24 yards out to put the Warriors up 14-0.
On Northern Cambria’s next possession, the Colts would attempt to set up a screen, but Parker would step in front and go the distance for a pick-six that bolstered their lead to 21-0.
“I think that’s huge, being able to score in all three phases of the game,” Bellows said of the Warriors’ start. “It’s huge for a team, and huge for our success. We just need to keep it up throughout these next few games.”
With the defense, offense and special teams all getting on the board in the first few minutes of the game, it was a recipe for success for the Warriors who knew that being able to dominate in all facets of the game is key to winning in the postseason.
“With kickoff returns, and Riley returning that inception, the turnovers are huge this time of year,” Sechrist said. “I mean, if you can win the turnovers battle, you’re quite a bit ahead. So it was huge to start like that.”
Canton did just that — and won the turnover battle by a count of 3-0, with Parker and Ben Fitch each picking off passes and the Warriors forcing a fumble of the final play of the first half.
On Canton’s next possession, Parker would make his presence felt once again and after a long drive, punched it in to go up 28-0 only a few minutes into the game.
Northern Cambria would get on the board late in the first on an Owen Boucher two-yard scamper into the end zone, and bring the score to 28-7 going into the second.
Things remained quiet in the second until Canton marched down the field on a last-minute drive, and Hayden Ward capped it off with a nice 12-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 34-7 heading into the break.
Canton would enact the mercy rule early in the third, with Hudson Ward finding paydirt on a 49-yard run at around the midpoint of the quarter.
The Colts would score one more time in garbage time, but the Warriors would own the night, coming away with a 42-13 victory to move on to the final four of the Class A bracket for the second straight year.
The Canton defense was the true star of the show, holding a normally explosive Northern Cambria offense to just 227 yards and just two scores on the night.
The front seven dominated the point of attack, and Pepper would lead the way with 11 total tackles and could be found blowing up plays at or behind the line of scrimmage all night.
Hudson Ward and Brenan Taylor each added five tackles, and while Mason Nelson only had two tackles — he was a force in the middle of the field from the defensive tackle position.
On offense, the boys up front also controlled the game, with Pepper, Nelson, Taylor and Mason Harold bullying the Colts’ defensive front.
“There’s nothing better than that,” Pepper said of his teams’ dominance in the trenches. “To just break down a team and when you can just shove it in their faces and score touchdowns.”
Parker would lead the way rushing with 107 yards and a touchdown, while Hudson Ward added 57 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden Ward scored two times and racked up 49 yards.
In all, Canton rushed for 300 yards on 43 carries with four touchdowns.
Canton only completed two passes for negative yardage, but on a day where the O-line and running backs were feasting, it wasn’t needed to pull off the win.
“We have a bunch of senior leadership,” Coach Sechrist said of his offensive lines’ performance. “They’ve played a lot, and we challenged them today that they had to take charge of this game, and they did that. So I was proud of the way they played.”
Canton now will face a familiar foe in the Class A State Semifinals on Friday at Shamokin High School at 7 p.m. in Steelton-Highspire, a team they edged in last year’s state playoffs.
“I’m excited, and I’m sure they are too,” Pepper said of taking on Steelton in the semis. “I’m sure they want a rematch, but we’re going to have a good week of practice, we got to watch the film, find some keys, and hopefully, we are prepared.”
In last year’s quarterfinal game, Canton and Steelton played an instant classic that came down to the wire, where the Warriors escaped with a 32-27 victory.
Canton knows what they are up against on Friday in Shamokin with a Steelton team, who is looking for redemption after falling just short last year.
“Steelton is tough, They’re playing at the end of the year for a reason,” Coach Sechrist said. “We got to have a really good week of practice. We have to execute well next week. Our goal is to go 1-0 every week, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
With a chance to punch their ticket to the PIAA Class A Championship game on the line in the matchup, Canton is ready to take the next step in a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the 1A field.
“It’s exciting,” Bellows said of the matchup. “They have a lot of good athletes. They’re a good team, and we got to come out and play well. We have to stay focused and come out fast like we did tonight.”
