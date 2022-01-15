CANTON — With members of the 1972 NTL championship team in the crowd, the Canton Warriors defeated Northeast Bradford 44-32 in boys basketball action on Friday night.
Isaiah Niemczyk drained three three-pointers in the opening quarter to help the Warriors jump out to an 18-8 lead.
The Canton defense held NEB to five points in the second quarter and took a 28-13 lead into halftime.
The members of the 1972 Canton team were honored during the break.
“It just feels so good to be back here,” said Jeff Peifer, a senior on the 1972 squad. “I knew coming back, the Canton fans would be great and supportive, and they would be here.”
Some team members could not be at the game on Friday — and others have since passed away — but for those in attendance, it was a special night.
“It’s great to see the team again,’’Peifer said, “It’s kind of a bittersweet reunion, not having some of the guys here. It’s just an honor to be here and once again be a part of Canton High School.”
Canton senior Gavin Morse wore number 42 to honor his uncle, Drake Morse, who passed away last summer.
Both teams wore throwback uniforms to celebrate the occasion.
The 1972 Warriors finished that season 23-5, and faced a tough towanda team in the NTL title game.
Canton had split the regular season series with the Black Knights.
“We knew going in that we had to play Towanda hard and we were hoping if we had the chance (to play them) again, we could do it,” Peifer said. “I think the best memory for me was watching the last bucket go in and winning the league championship.”
During his speech to the crowd at halftime, Peifer noted how the Warriors’ great defense helped them win the 1972 NTL championship, and it was great defense that helped the Warriors beat NEB on Friday.
The Canton offense cooled off in the second half, but made the Panthers fight for points at the other end.
“We’re still not shooting the ball well, but our defense is keeping us in games,” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “We did a good job. Our objective was to take (Dan) Seeley away, to take away their number one option. I thought we did a good job with that.”
Seeley was held to six points in the game.
Niemczyk scored a game-high 24 points, and Sam Abell led NEB with 15.
Caiden Williams added on eight points for Canton in the win.
NEB coach Paul Burget talked about his team’s offensive struggles after the game.
“I feel like we’re young and sometimes we’re getting rattled for some reason. We’re not playing with confidence on the offensive end especially,” he said. “We’ve been making steady progress all year. We’ve been very competitive in a lot of games. We just can’t get over the hump offensively.”
The victory on Friday was Canton’s third this week, and being able to do it on such a special night added to the satisfaction.
“It’s great for that team to be able to come back,” Kitchen said. “Being able to bring in a big crowd like this, the school was excited.”
