WYALUSING — The Canton Warriors took care of business and won their 20th consecutive regular season game with a 51-13 victory over Wyalusing on Friday night.
As has been the case in most of their games this season, the Warriors set the tone early.
After forcing Wyalusing to go three-and-out, Riley Parker took his first carry of the night for a 28-yard touchdown run.
Six minutes later, Parker ran for a 55-yard score to make it 14-0 Canton.
With under two minutes to go in the opening quarter, Austin Allen hit Hayden Ward for a 5-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to three scores.
Parker added his third touchdown of the game — this one from eight yards out — on his fifth carry to make the score 28-0 four minutes into the second quarter.
He finished the game with three touchdowns and 122 yards on six carriers, and added an interception on defense.
Allen tacked on a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak to make it 35-0.
The Warriors forced a punt on Wyalusing’s next possession. The Rams were backed up deep in their own territory, the snap sailed out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Weston Bellows had a long return on the ensuing kickoff and ended the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to give Canton a 44-0 lead going into halftime.
Canton’s final score of the game was a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ben Fitch to Zac Colton.
“We preached all week that we had to come in and execute, be sharp, keep improving and I think we did,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I think we looked good in all facets of the game with the starters.”
Canton’s starters sat out most of the second half, which allowed some of the younger Warriors to get some varsity action against the Wyalusing starters.
Wyalusing got on the board late in the game with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Parker Petlock to Joey Gonsauls.
It was the first touchdown Canton allowed since Week One, and the first time an NTL opponent has scored on the Warrior defense.
Alex Hunsinger ran it in from five yards for another Wyalusing touchdown with just under a minute to go to make it 51-13.
“Wyalusing has a lot of injuries, so they kept a lot of their starters in, which is fine. Our JVs just couldn’t hold them,” Sechrist said.
While Canton’s streak of consecutive shutouts ended at four, getting the younger players in is a move that benefits the future of the program in both the short term and long term.
“I’ll take that tradeoff. I would have liked to keep that shutout streak going, but I’ll take that tradeoff with a healthy varsity team,” Sechrist said. “Getting younger kids that varsity experience is huge for them.”
Having that health combined with having the kind of depth the Warriors do can go a long way in the postseason.
“It’s huge. When you look at the end of the year — if you get down there and a couple guys get hurt — it makes a huge difference,” Sechrist said. “One of the strengths we have is our depth. God forbid if somebody gets hurt, we have quite a bit of depth for a small school, and that’s on our side.”
The Warriors have some tough matchups in the final four weeks of the season, including games against Jersey Shore and rival Troy, but Sechrist knows his team must focus on the next opponent in Montgomery.
“We just focus on one game at a time,” he said. “We have to come out of every game healthy and come out of every game as a better football team. That’s our goal at this point.”
