Warriors' championship window is now

A host of Canton defenders including Bailey Ferguson (6), Hayden Ward (23) and Mason Harold (64) look to stop Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn (9) during a game earlier this season.

 Review File Photo

CANTON — The Canton Warriors football team is gearing up for yet another playoff run, and after their experience in making it to the Class A State Semifinals in 2021 — the time is now for them to try and reach the top of the mountain.

“I would say this is our shot,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We’ve got a lot of good football players and quite a bit of depth.”