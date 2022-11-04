Warriors' championship window is now

CANTON — The Canton Warriors football team is gearing up for yet another playoff run, and after their experience in making it to the Class A State Semifinals in 2021 — the time is now for them to try and reach the top of the mountain.
“I would say this is our shot,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We’ve got a lot of good football players and quite a bit of depth.”
The Warriors boast a roster with 14 seniors — nearly all of whom were a big part of the deep playoff run made last year.
“We’ve got 14 seniors and this is our year,” Sechrist said. “If we’re going to do it we have to capitalize on that this year.”
The experience of those players and the sports trope that they’ve been there before will play a huge factor in their attempt to get to the next level and get over the hump.
“It’s going to play a huge part,” standout senior Mason Nelson said of their experience. “We’ve been there before and we’re not necessarily as nervous as we used to be… But we’re ready and we’re settled down and not nervous at all.”
Canton has ripped through their 2022 schedule, with their only blemish coming against the undefeated Class AAAA Jersey Shore Bulldogs, and have dominated the NTL in a 9-1 season.
Even in their one loss, they pushed the Jersey Shore squad to the very end and were the only team to even challenge the powerhouse Bulldogs.
“It’s gotten us ready,” Nelson said of the tail end of their 2022 schedule. “We played Jersey Shore and we knew it was going to be tough, and it definitely showed us where we stand in the state ranking. But that just makes us better for the state-run.”
In sports, the term ‘championship window’ refers to when a team is at its apex having the opportunity to compete for the top spot — and after all Canton has been through the last few years, that window is now.
“It’s our last season, so we got to play every game like it’s our last because it could be,” senior lineman Gage Pepper said in regards to this being their shot at a state title. “It was lots of fun last year playing in the playoffs and we hope this year we can get it done.”
Canton will first have to make it through the District IV Class A Playoffs, and their first opponent will be a familiar one.
They take on South Williamsport on their home field on Saturday at 1 p.m. — a team that they pummeled 50-0 in a game that wasn’t even more lopsided than the score infers.
“Yeah, we did beat them 50 to nothing, but it’s just you never know with anybody,” Pepper said of their matchup with South. “They don’t have anything to lose coming into this week, and for us seniors, any of these games could be our last. We just got to play like that and be strong.”
Canton held the South team to no first downs until late in the third quarter when the game was almost out of hand and nearly all of the starters were pulled.
Canton knows that their defense is what will carry them as they try to make a run to the pinnacle, and they plan to make a statement in their first playoff game.
Though Canton has been dominant, they missed out on the number one seed and home-field advantage in the District Title game if they make it — and if and when they take on Muncy in the next round, expect the Warriors to play with a chip on their shoulder.
“We still owe Muncy for quite a few games, they beat us here so I don’t mind playing them at home,” Sechrist said of the possibility of playing Muncy later in the District IV Playoffs. “I don’t mind going there to have to beat them there if they win and we win this week. We lost to them three years in a row, and then went down to Towanda and beat them there (last year). So it’s kind of a bad mojo playing them here anyways.”
The Warriors will also look to continue to expand their offense to keep teams off balance, and they know they have to be malleable later in the season if they hope to compete with the best of the best.
“We’re going to adapt,” Sechrist said. “We’re going to keep changing and put some wrinkles in. We’ve run four or five different offenses all year and we’re just going to get some wrinkles off of them.”
Canton has run all over teams this season, with six rushers putting up 100+ yards led by Riley Parker with just shy of 1,000 with 16 touchdowns — but expect them to keep changing to keep opponents off-kilter and adapt to who they play week-by-week.
But even with that, expect the hard-nosed Warriors to do what they have succeeded at all season — run the ball and use their offensive line to create creases for their playmakers.
“Expect to see a lot of downhill running,” Nelson said of what to expect from Canton in the opening week of the playoffs. “We’re going to come in there and hopefully come out with a win.”
So as the Canton team attempts to make another deep run this season, the entire Warriors’ sporting community and the entire NTL, will be watching with admiration for what the Warriors can, have, and should do this postseason.
“We are just going to try and keep our heads on straight,” Pepper said. “We think a little bit about it being our last game, so you just got to go out there and put it all on the line.”
Canton will begin their playoff run at 1 p.m. in Canton when they host the South Williamsport Mountaineers.
