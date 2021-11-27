DANVILLE — For a lot of Pennsylvania residents this week is highlighted by a delicious Thanksgiving meal with family and then heading out in the woods for the start of deer season.
Normally that would be the case for Canton junior Hayden Ward, but he is quite happy to be hunting for a different trophy this year as the Warriors head to Danville today for the PIAA Class A state quarterfinals against the Old Forge Blue Devils.
“It’s going to be the first day of deer season, which I’m not too happy about, but I’d rather be playing football than hunting,” said Ward.
Ward will get to do just that thanks to a 32-27 win over defending state champion Steelton-Highspire in last week’s opening round of states.
While the Steel-High squad was extremely pass heavy with a strong-armed QB and talented receivers, this week’s contest with Old Forge will test the Warriors in a different way.
“It’s kind of like looking in a mirror to us, you know what I mean. Their quarterback is big, he is a running and throwing threat. He throws the ball well. He’s big, he can run. They use him. They have designed runs with him,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “They are physical. They are going to be a different team than what we saw this past week, that’s for sure.”
The Blue Devils are led by quarterback James Sobol, who can beat teams with his arm and his legs. Last week in a win over Williams Valley, the QB ran for 91 yards and threw for 140 while scoring three times.
On the year, Sobol has racked up close to 2,000 yards of offense with 1,500 through the air and 437 on the ground. He has 29 total touchdowns on the year and has thrown just three picks.
Old Forge will also count on Hezekiah Dietz, who has rushed for 708 yards and 9 scores, as well as Josh Spindler (547 yards, 7 TDs) in the ground game. Casey Holzman has picked up 263 yards and four scores on the ground, while also hauling in 22 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns.
“Tackling is going to be key. They have a big fullback, the quarterback is good size, we’re going to have to tackle low. We’re going to have to bring them down. We can’t let them get extra yards,” Sechrist said.
Sophomore defensive back Michael Davis echoed that sentiment.
“They have a pretty big team so we’ve got to focus on hitting them low or they will run us over. We’ve just got to stay heads up, tackle and we’ll be fine,” Davis said.
The Canton defense will need to show up on Saturday in order to get a win and advance to the state semifinals, but the Warriors offense could make things much easier by controlling the ball and eating clock.
Just like he has all season, junior running back Riley Parker will lead the way for the Warriors. The standout has racked up 1,214 yards and 22 scores this season — including 144 yards and four scores in last week’s win.
Parker has plenty of help in the backfield as Weston Bellows has carried the ball 89 times for 633 yards and six scores and Ward has 525 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.
Quarterback Cooper Kitchen doesn’t have huge passing numbers, but he is a dual threat for the Warriors. The senior has ran for 501 yards and 12 scores, while also throwing it for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. Bellows is Kitchen’s top target with 13 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns — including an 85-yard scoring connection last week.
There is talent in the backfield for both teams, but the winner will likely be decided by who wins the battle in the trenches. The Warriors have done that all year long thanks to the play of Conner Davis, Gage Pepper, Mason Nelson, Caiden Williams, Brenen Taylor, Mason Shultz, Will Colton and Rian Eberly.
Sechrist believes the Warriors just need to keep doing what they have been doing on offense.
“It’s been working all year. The kids have confidence in our offense. I think we just need to (use our) speed, the timing of it. We’ve talked this week about (how) we can’t miss assignments, like blocking assignments, we can’t have mental mistakes,” Sechrist said.
This is not the first really big and physical team the Warriors have faced this season — and they have tried to use that to their advantage.
“(They are a) real good team. They are pretty big and they’re going to be physical so we’ve got to be mentally prepared,” said Ward. “We’re kind of treating them as like a South Williamsport in practice. Preparing how we prepared for South Williamsport, just a physical team kind of like us.”
The Warriors head into today’s state quarterfinal with plenty of confidence — thanks in part to a big win over the defending state champs last week.
“They won the state title last year and they were a good team. They lost some of their better players, but still a really good team and it gave us some confidence beating them,” Ward said.
One thing the Warriors proved in the win over Steel-High is that they can overcome adversity. While almost every game this season has been a comfortable Canton win, the Warriors found themselves behind at the half for the first time all season in the first round game — and they didn’t panic and got the job done.
“They are pretty even-keel. They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low so when things are going real good their heads don’t get too big, which we’ve seen a lot of this year, and we kind of saw what happens when we get behind. They stay together and they play together,” Sechrist said.
Davis credits the upperclassmen with keeping the Warriors focused day in and day out.
“They always push us in practice. They tell us to do certain things so we’re always following them,” Davis said.
The Warriors will make the trip to Danville this morning and they are counting on their fans to pack the stands for the 1 p.m. contest as they look to continue their historic season.
“I think we’ll have a good following. The community is really fired up about this. Everybody’s excited. I don’t know if it will be quite like (last week). In Towanda we had some NTL people too, but the Canton people will definitely be there,” Sechrist said.
