CANTON – The Canton Warriors defense ran their shutout streak to 17 quarters in a 50-0 win over South Williamsport on Saturday, but it's the evolution of their pass games that should have opponents scared for the rest of the 2022 season.
“We love Saturday games here in Canton,” Warriors Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “But it’s still out of the norm now, because we only do one a year. So it might be why we started a little bit slow, but I’m proud of the kids and how they played.”
The Warriors completed eight of 12 passing attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown, and no matter who was under center — four different players completed passes for the Warriors — they found ways to get their athletes out in space to make plays against a tough South defense in the win.
Austin Allen would lead the group with 92 yards passing and looked poised in the pocket throughout, which bodes well for what the Warrior offense can evolve into as the season continues.
“We’ve just slowly started to break out the passing game,” Allen said. “It’s improving every game, we’re starting to get more and more confident and that’s why you guys are seeing us pass a little more.”
It took the Warriors a bit of time to get things rolling on offense, but once they did, it was off to the races.
On their second drive of the game, it took just three plays for Canton to reach the end zone.
Riley Parker would burst through the line for a 47-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first quarter.
It would be the only score of the first quarter, with a drive stalling out deep in Mounties’ territory on a fumble, but in the second, the Warriors would start to throw the ball and put some distance between them and South.
Bailey Ferguson pulled in an incredible catch diving down the right sideline that took the Warriors to the three-yard line.
Weston Bellows finished the drive off on the next play with a touchdown run to give Canton a 14-0 advantage.
Hudson Ward would collect the next two touchdowns, one on a one-yard run and another from three yards out, and the Warriors' offense would be firing on all cylinders.
They would finish off their offensive onslaught in the second quarter with another incredible reception by Bellows, who brought down a pass between two defenders.
“We’ve been trying to find different ways to work in the passing offense to our run game,” Bellows said of the development of the passing game. “Because as much as we might want to, we can’t run the ball every play. Teams, they prepare for the run against us.”
The catch would set up a 33-yard field goal by Ferguson that pushed their lead to 23-0 heading into the break.
Up to that point, the Canton offense was rolling, but their defense would be equally as dominant.
They allowed no first downs in the half and their dominance would bleed into what would be their best quarter of the game in the third.
“We knew they were a running team coming in,” Bellows commented on his defense's performance. “We knew we had to make sure they couldn't move the ball, and we knew they would try to pass after that. We just had to try to contain that and tonight we were able to execute.”
Holden Ward opened up the second half scoring on a 33-yard run, and threw a four-yard pass to Parker minutes later to go up 37-0.
The defense would get in on the scoring frenzy as well, with Michael Davis stripping a South ball-carrier, remaining on his feet, and scoring on a 60-yard fumble recovery to go up 44-0.
“We have some really good defensive football players and some great athletes,” Sechrist said. “It allows our defensive coordinator Greg Bellows to do a lot of different things to keep teams guessing what we’re going to do. They just tackle and fly to the ball, and they play well. They communicated and are all on the same page, and that’s huge.”
All-in-all, Canton would hold South to under 200 yards of total offense — with many coming in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach and the backups entered the game for the Warriors — while forcing three turnovers.
Ferguson would ice the game late in the third with a 10-yard touchdown run that pushed the score to 50-0.
Caton would finish the game rushing for 215 yards on 38 carries for five touchdowns, led by Parker who had 79 yards and a touchdown, and Holden Ward who added 60 yards and a touchdown.
Bellows would do it all in the win, from incredible catches to big runs, with some impressive open-field tackling.
He finished with 25 rushing yards, 16 passing yards, 93 receiving yards, and three tackles from the secondary.
The 5-0 Warriors will travel to Wyalusing next Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the 2-3 Rams, who are coming off a huge win over Montgomery.
Down the line, Canton has some big tests on the schedule – including Athens, Jersey Shore, and Troy – but the group of experienced players on the roster is taking it all in stride and are still looking to improve week-by-week.
“We have some big goals,” Sechrist said. “And we have some big games coming up. So the key is not to be complacent and say ‘Hey, we’re good enough.' We need to do what we need to improve every week and get better.”
