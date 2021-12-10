GALETON — The Canton boys basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a dominant 50-14 win over Austin in the Galeton Tournament on Friday night.
The Warriors jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back as they cruised to the victory.
Caiden Williams led the way for Canton with 17 points, including 10 in the opening half.
Isaiah Niemczyk finished the game with 13 points, while Ashton Rockwell added six and Weston Bellows five in the win.
The Warriors held Austin to single digits in every quarter, including allowing zero points in the final frame.
Canton (1-0) will play the winner of Galeton and Williamson in the tournament finals today.
