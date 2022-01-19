Warriors down Knights in NTL wrestling clash

CANTON — A classic Northern Tier League wrestling rivalry was renewed on Tuesday as the Towanda Black Knights visited the Canton Warriors. In the end it would be the host Warriors coming away with a hard-fought 38-26 victory in front of a packed house.
The match started at 285 pounds where Canton’s Mason Nelson put his squad up 5-0 with a 15-0 technical fall of Jared Gunther.
Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger answered at 106 with a 9-1 major decision over Lyle Vermilya to cut the Canton lead to 5-4.
The Warriors would earn more bonus points in the 113-pound bout as Canton’s Cohen Landis pinned JB Parker in 47 seconds to make it 11-4.
The back-and-forth action continued at 120 with Towanda’s Shane Atwood rolling to a 15-0 technical fall win over Cayden Miller to make it 11-9.
Canton’s Holden Ward was a winner by fall against Hayden Space at 126 to make it 17-9 before Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter earned a 15-5 major decision over Rylan Sakers at 132 to cut the lead to 17-13.
Riley Vanderpool gave the Knights their first lead of the match when he picked up a third-period fall against Hudson Ward at 138 to make it 19-17 in favor of Towanda.
The Warriors regained the momentum when Bailey Ferguson pinned Sawyer Robinson in 1:11 at 145 and Hayden Ward got the fall over Jace Gunther at 152 to give Canton a 29-19 lead.
Towanda freshman Mason Higley responded for the Knights with an impressive 16-8 major decision over Brenen Taylor at 160 to cut the lead to 29-23.
Canton’s Levi Pepper pushed the lead to 32-23 with a 2-1 overtime win against Aiden Miller at 172.
The 189-pound bout featured Towanda senior Bryant Green, who bumped up from his normal spot at 172, and Canton junior Riley Parker. In the end it would be Green getting his hand raised as he earned a takedown in sudden victory to grab a 3-1 win and cut the Canton lead to 32-26.
The Knights would need a pin to send the match to criteria, but it would be Canton’s Conner Davis getting the fall over Tim Parker at 215 pounds to secure the 38-26 victory.
Towanda will visit Wellsboro, while Canton hosts rival Troy on Thursday.
Editor’s Note: For complete coverage of Tuesday’s match check out Thursday’s edition of The Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.