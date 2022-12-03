SHAMOKIN — With under four minutes left it looked like Canton might storm down the field for a last minute touchdown to move on to the Class A State Championship game — but a late turnover would give Steelton-Highspire the ball as they marched down the field to score with under a minute left to stun the Warriors and end their season by a count of 28-21 on Friday night.

“I mean that’s what we talked about coming in,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said of the turnovers. “We couldn’t have it, but we had it. It’s part of football, it’s a close game and it made the difference, yeah, that’s what it was.”