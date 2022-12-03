SHAMOKIN — With under four minutes left it looked like Canton might storm down the field for a last minute touchdown to move on to the Class A State Championship game — but a late turnover would give Steelton-Highspire the ball as they marched down the field to score with under a minute left to stun the Warriors and end their season by a count of 28-21 on Friday night.
“I mean that’s what we talked about coming in,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said of the turnovers. “We couldn’t have it, but we had it. It’s part of football, it’s a close game and it made the difference, yeah, that’s what it was.”
The fumble at the end of the contest was a microcosm of the game, with both teams making back-breaking errors throughout.
The first half of play would see a massive amount of flags for both sides, and Canton turnovers would rear its ugly head early in the game.
Steelton would open the game up with a march down the field on a seven-play drive that was capped off by a Jaieon Perry shuffle pass up the middle that went 16 yards for a score.
With 8:38 left in the first, the Rollers would draw first blood and put Canton in a 7-0 hole.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors would suffer their first turnover of the night as they fumbled the ball on the return, setting up Steelton deep in their territory.
While this could have spelt an early disaster for the Warriors, the group never gave up and continued to fight back.
“It doesn’t surprise me, I know what these guys are made of,” Sechrist said. “I know what they’re about. They’ll fight until the end no matter what the circumstances, so I’m not surprised by the battle.”
Soon, the Canton defense would show their grit and find their footing, and keep the Rollers high-powered offense out of the end zone and stop them on fourth down to regain possession.
The offense would struggle early, and Steelton would turn them away as both teams would trade possessions before Canton would get themselves on the board.
Canton would get back-to-back big runs from Weston Bellows that pushed them down to the 12-yard line.
On the next play, on what might have been a disaster, Brenen Taylor would pick up a fumbled snap and punch it up the gut for a 12-yard touchdown and breathe new life into the Canton team with 11:43 left in the first half.
Neither team would get on the board for the remainder of the half and the game would go into the break knotted up at seven apiece.
As the game turned to the second half, the offenses for both sides would start to roll.
Canton would receive the ball to open the second half, and would methodically move down the field before the Warriors would strike.
From 18 yards out, Bellows would throw a dime to the front left corner of the end zone into the outstretched arms of Michael Davis to give Canton its first lead of the game at 14-7.
The Rollers would instantly respond, and their offense led by Ronald Burnette would pick up a number of chunk plays before he would find paydirt for Steelton on a 25-yard run up the gut.
The Canton special teams would come up with a pivotal play on the extra point, and find a way to get a hand on the attempt to keep their lead alive at 14-13.
On Canton’s next drive, they would once again drive down the field and Riley Parker and Bellows would rip off a huge runs to push the Warriors down to the one.
Holden Ward would finish it off with a tough sneak up the gut to give Canton an eight-point cushion with 6:12 left as they led 21-13.
But for Canton, it would be their last trip to the end zone on the night.
Steelton would put together another huge drive, with quarterback Alex Erby nickle-and-diming the defense with short screen passes that helped bring them down inside the 10.
Burnette would use a strong second effort after being stuffed at the line of scrimmage to punch in the score and give his team a chance to even things up with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
On the two-point attempt, Erby would drop back, and decide to tuck and run it with nothing but green turf in front of him as he found the end zone and tied the game at 21.
The Warriors would show their determination and defensive might on several occasions throughout, and with just 3:31 left on the clock would turn the Rollers away on a fourth and goal to keep their chances at a State Championship alive.
Bellows would once again rip off a huge run, but on the next play the Warriors would cough it up on another fumble.
With the game in the balance, Burnette would prove to be the difference maker as he ripped off chunk runs in bunches before punching it in from 10 yards out with only 34.7 seconds left on the clock to lift Steelton to a 28-21 advantage.
“That kid’s quick,” Sechrist said of Burnette. “He’s shifty, they do well blocking up front, we had a little bit of trouble stopping that.”
Canton would try and make something happen on their ensuing possession, but Steelton would once again come away with a turnover, this time an interception, and seal the deal and end Canton’s playoff run in heartbreaking fashion.
Burnette was star of the show for Rollers as he scored three touchdowns and picked up big runs at almost every pivotal moment throughout,.
Their passing game was paced by the Erby to Perry connection, who found massive success on their at the line screens, but for the most part Canton did a stellar job of stopping the big play against a top notch quarterback.
“We did a pretty god job with the pass,” Sechrist said. “That kid is a Division 1 quarterback, he has some really good receivers. I thought we shut that down. The run kind of hurt us and then the penalties and turnovers.”
For Canton, their leading rusher was Bellows, who ripped off a number of big time runs throughout and finished with 110 yards on 18 attempts.
“He just ran well, he’s a player,” Sechrist said of Bellows. “He can do it and he’s done it. He’s done everything for us all year, he can play any position and he’s a playmaker.”
Bellows also had an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Parker added 44 yards and Holden Ward notched 38 yards and a touchdown.
Davis was able to add one catch for an 18-yard touchdown while rushing for 13 yards and Hayden Ward had 12 yards receiving and 10 yards rushing.
Hayden Ward was also the stopper on defense, and helped keep a normally high-scoring offense who puts up over 50 points a game to just 28, and the senior had 13 tackles and was flying around the field.
“He flies around, he comes in, and sometimes, I don’t know if running backs even know what’s coming,” Sechrist said of Hayden’s play. “He hits so low and they’re just on the ground.”
Also on defense, Austin Allen had some huge plays in the secondary and came away with an interception and huge pass break up that saved a touchdown.
“He had great coverage,” Sechrist said. “He batted one down in the end zone and he was right one him. He stepped in front of that one and picked it off. He really stepped up today.”
Hudson Ward also had a big night from the linebacker spot, and notched nine tackles while senior linebacker Taylor had seven tackles and a huge first half touchdown.
Canton’s ride has come to a close, but they have had a sensational run as they reached the state semis for not just the first time in school history, but in back-to-back seasons.
They finish their year 12-2 and it took the top ranked Class A team in the state to stop them in the final minute of the game.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Sechrist said of the run of his the seniors on the roster. “It’s a great experience, memories made for a lifetime. They’ll never go away and we’ll talk about these games forever. They played a lot of football, it’s just an amazing experience, I’m blessed to be their coach.”
