SHICKSHINNY — The No. 7 Canton Warriors were able to hang with Northwest for a half on Thursday night, but the No. 2 Rangers pulled away for a 61-32 win in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals.
Northwest took a 12-6 lead after the opening quarter and held a 34-22 lead at the half.
Canton was held to just 10 second-half points as Northwest cruised home with the win.
Weston Bellows led Canton with nine points.
Canton would also get eight points from Austin Allen, while Ben Fitch added six points and Kyle Kapichok scored five in the loss.
Rounding out the scoring for the Warriors were Hunter Brackman with three points and Raiden Lyon with one.
