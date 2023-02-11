HERSHEY — The Canton Warriors jumped out to a big lead in their consolation match against Burrell at the PIAA Team Championships on Friday, but they would drop six of the last seven bouts as they fell 33-27 at the Giant Center.
“It was a great match — we scrapped,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “I thought we wrestled well, but we knew it was going to come down to bonus points, and getting one of those three matches and we lost all three by a couple of points.”
Canton opened things with a pin from Hudson Ward at 152 pounds.
Brenen Taylor put the Warriors up 9-0 with a decision in sudden victory over Nico Zanella at 160.
Burrell responded with a pin at 172 before Canton went on a three-bout winning streak.
Canton’s Riley Parker took a 3-2 decision over Cameron Martin at 189 to put the Warriors in front 12-6.
Micheal Davis earned a 3-0 win over Luke Boylan at 215 to make it 15-6.
Canton heavyweight Mason Nelson gave the Warriors key bonus points with a pin of Ian Quinn to push the lead to 21-6.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they would only get one win the rest of the way.
Burrell accepted a forfeit at 107 before getting three wins by decision and a pin to take a 27-21 lead.
Canton got the answer it needed at 139 pounds when Hayden Ward recorded a fall to tie things up at 27-27 with one match left.
Burrell would come out on top in the final match — getting a victory by fall — to secure the victory.
“They wrestled hard, I’m proud of them,” said Wesneski.
The Warriors finish the dual season with a 17-5 record and will now prepare for the individual postseason.
“It was a great team season, now it’s time to shift our focus to individual goals ... We’ll get rested up, and we’ll be ready to go next Saturday at Athens,” Wesneski said.
