HERSHEY — The Canton Warriors jumped out to a big lead in their consolation match against Burrell at the PIAA Team Championships on Friday, but they would drop six of the last seven bouts as they fell 33-27 at the Giant Center.

“It was a great match — we scrapped,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “I thought we wrestled well, but we knew it was going to come down to bonus points, and getting one of those three matches and we lost all three by a couple of points.”