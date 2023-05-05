ELK LAKE — Canton baseball dropped a high-scoring game on the road on Thursday, falling to Elk Lake 14-11.
The visiting Warriors built on a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth by plating five runs to take a 9-3 lead. In the bottom half, Elk Lake responded by ripping off eight runs and pulling ahead 11-9 with three innings to play.
Canton would tie the game at 11 in the top of the fifth, but three late runs from Elk Lake in the bottom half led the hosting Warriors to a 14-11 victory.
For Canton, Weston Bellows led all hitters in the game with four hits, including a double.
Mason Harold also doubled for the Warriors, while Holden Ward, Hudson Ward, Brenen Taylor and Michael Beers also added hits. Bellows had three RBI, while Hudson Ward produced two and Holden Ward, Davis, Taylor, and Beers collected one each.
Canton will visit Cowanesque Valley today.
North Penn-Liberty 10, Athens 2
LIBERTY — The Athens softball team fell on the road to undefeated North Penn-Liberty on Thursday, 10-2.
The Mounties led 9-0 heading into the fifth inning, but Athens broke up the shutout with a run, before adding another in the bottom of the seventh. Facing such a large deficit, the Lady Wildcats held Liberty to just one run the rest of the way, but couldn’t muster enough offense to get back in the game.
Ashlynn VanFleet and Ella Coyle both had two hits in the game for the Wildcats, and both collected a double apiece.
Addy Repsher, Julianna Pack and Danica May also had hits for Athens. VanFleet and Kailey Bentley produced an RBI in the loss.
Savannah Persun struck out four in six innings pitched.
Athens will play at Troy today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.