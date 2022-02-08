NAZARETH — The Canton Warriors made the trip to Nazareth on Monday to take on Saucon Valley in the opening round of the PIAA State Duals Tournament.
It was the first ever appearance in the state team tournament for the Warriors, but they would end up falling to the state’s third-ranked squad by a 50-14 score. Saucon Valley, the runner-up from District XI, will head to Hershey on Thursday.
The match started at 172 pounds where Saucon Valley’s Jake Jones earned a quick pin of Levi Peppers.
Ty Pfizenmayer put SV up 10-0 with an 11-3 major decision over Riley Parker at 189 pounds.
Canton would find itself down 14-0 after Dante Mahaffey took down Conner Davis by an 18-5 score at 215 pounds.
The Warriors got on the board when Mason Nelson accepted a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Saucon Valley put things away with six straight wins, including five by fall.
Cole Hubert pinned Lyle Vermilya at 106; Aiden Grogg earned the fall over Cohen Landis at 113; Hector Mateo pinned Cayden Miller at 126; Connor Nicholas decked Ryland Sakers at 132 and Ryan Crookham pinned Hudson Ward at 138.
The other SV win during that stretch came at 120 where Jackson Albert earned a 12-8 decision over Holden Ward.
Canton’s Hayden Ward would stop the bleeding when he earned a 13-0 major decision over Travis Riefenstahl at 145 pounds.
SV’s Cael Markle picked up a 5-2 decision over Bailey Ferguson at 152 before Canton’s Brenen Taylor closed things out with an 11-2 major decision over Mason Beckowski at 160.
Canton closes out its dual season with a 16-6 record, including 9-0 in NTL action, and will now focus on the upcoming North Section Championships. Sectionals will be held at Athens on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.