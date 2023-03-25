CANTON — The Canton Warriors baseball squad fell to visiting Wellsboro by a 14-7 score in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
Canton held a 7-3 lead after four innings, but the Hornets scored seven rimes in the fifth and four more in the seventh to double up the Warriors.
Hayden Ward led the way for Canton with two hits and three RBI.
Weston Bellows had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored twice while driving in one.
Hudson Ward finished with one hit, two RBI and one run scored, while Holden Ward had one hit and two runs.
Mason Harold had a double for the Warriors, who also got hits from Brenen Taylor, Cohen Landis and Micheal Davis.
Canton is scheduled to host Millville at 3 p.m. today.
Athens 25, CV 1 (3 innings)
WESTFIELD — Luke Horton had a home run at the plate and struck out six on the mound to lead the Wildcats to a season-opening win on Friday at Cowanesque Valley.
Horton finished his day with three hits, three runs and two RBI at the dish, while allowing just one hit and one run on the hill.
Jaren Glisson had two hits, three runs scored and three RBI for the Wildcats, who also got doubles from Cam Sullivan, Carson Smith, Nick Jacob, Nick Grazul and Luke Kraft.
Smith also finished with three RBI and one run scored, while Jacob had three RBI and scored three times, Grazul had two runs and two RBI and Kraft scored three times.
Kaiden Hyjek had one hit, scored once and drove in one run, and Matt Machmer had one RBI and scored once for Athens.
Athens will visit Canton on Thursday.
