Championship caliber teams are going to have games where they are in control from start to finish and cruise to blowout wins.
The Canton Warriors have had plenty of those this year — well, actually it’s pretty much been a weekly occurrence.
But most championship teams are going to find themselves in a game where they make some mistakes and need to step up and find a way to win ugly.
That happened on Saturday afternoon for the Warriors.
The Warriors coughed up the ball twice, gave up some big plays to a talented Steelton-Highspire team and struggled when it came to extra points and two-point conversions.
Some teams who had rolled through the first 11 games like the Warriors had would let those mistakes get into their heads and wouldn’t be able to overcome those issues.
The Warriors showed their toughness, both mentally and physically, and showed resilience in the face of adversity every single time on Saturday.
While Steel-High was up by one at the half, and one of those Canton fumbles happened on the Warriors’ opening drive of the third quarter, the Canton D grabbed the momentum back — and you could feel the tide turning.
Just like championship teams need to sometimes find a way to win ugly, they also need to take advantage of mistakes by the other team.
The Warriors did both in Saturday’s state playoff game.
Canton’s defense forced back-to-back turnovers early in the third quarter — and the Warriors offense cashed both opportunities in almost immediately.
That is a sign of a great football team — and that’s exactly what the Canton Warriors are.
For the first time all year the Warriors faced some real adversity and responded like champions. Now they get to practice on Thanksgiving week as they prepare for the state quarterfinals and continue their quest to not only play like champions, but become champions.
