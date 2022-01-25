CLEARFIELD — The Canton Warriors finished sixth out of 16 teams in the rugged Clearfield Bison Duals over the weekend.
The Warriors finished the tournament 3-2, including wins over Dubois, Erie McDowell and General McLane.
Canton opened the tournament with a 49-10 win over Dubois.
Cohen Landis (120), Hayden Ward (160), Brenen Taylor (172), Riley Parker (189) and Conner Davis (215) all won by fall for the Warriors.
Canton got a major decision from Lyle Vermilya at 106, while Cohen Landis (120), Hudson Ward (138), Bailey Ferguson (152) and Mason Nelson all won by decision and Cayden Miller accepted a forfeit.
The Warriors advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-24 win over Erie McDowell.
In that victory, Hudson Ward (138), Landis (113), Miller (126) and Ryland Sakers (132) picked up pins.
Taylor, Parker and Vermilya accepted forfeits as all of the Warriors wins were of the six-point variety.
The Warriors fell to Clearfield by a 44-23 count in the quartefinals.
Hayden Ward and Bailey Ferguson had pins in the loss.
Vermilya recorded a technical fall and Holden Ward was a winner by decision.
Canton bounced back with a 31-25 win over General McLane to earn a spot in the fifth-place bout.
In the win over General McLane, Davis, Miller and Hayden Ward earned their wins by fall.
Landis recorded a major decision, while Taylor, Sakers and Hudson Ward earned wins by decision.
The Warriors dropped the fifth-place bout 41-24 to Butler.
Parker, Davis and Landis all won by fall for the Warriors.
Hudson Ward and Hayden Ward won by decision as the Warriors finished in sixth place.
The Warriors will visit North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday as they wrap up their dual season.
