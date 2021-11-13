Complete domination.
That is the only way to describe the Canton Warriors’ 45-7 win over Muncy in Friday night’s District 4 Class A championship game at Towanda.
We all knew this Warriors squad was extremely talented and well coached. They were also focused on bringing home the district title for the first time since 1990 — and taking down a Muncy team that had went through Canton to win the last three D4 crowns — but did anyone expect this kind of blowout win?
I was confident that the Warriors would win, and I thought it would end up being a two or three score victory for Canton. My guess would have been probably something like 35-14 with Canton punching one in late to make it a comfortable victory.
But from the first play on Friday, the Warriors were clearly in the driver’s seat— and they hit a gear that the Muncy Indians could not keep up with.
The Canton offense has been explosive and well-balanced all year long. Quarterback Cooper Kitchen, running backs Riley Parker and Hayden Ward, and fullback Weston Bellows have been the leaders of that group — and that continued in last night’s win.
The four standouts combined for 425 yards and six touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to the victory.
While the skill players are clearly important parts of this championship team, this Canton squad also has an offensive line that can take over a game.
Caiden Williams, Conner Davis, Mason Nelson, William Colton, Brenen Taylor, Gage Pepper, Mason Harold and Rian Eberly won’t get their name in the paper too often, but they deserve plenty of credit and this team wouldn’t be celebrating a district championship without their contributions up front.
One man who deserves some praise is offensive coordinator Brock Kitchen. While he has plenty of talent to work with, the Warriors OC does a fantastic job of mixing in straight power rushing plays and pitches to the outside.
In last night’s win, the Canton offense simply wore down the Indians by using both inside runs and getting their backs in open space on the outside. Of course it doesn’t hurt that Muncy, just like every other defense this Warriors team has faced, wasn’t able to focus on just one back because Canton can hurt you with several players.
The Canton offense will get a ton of praise, and deservedly so, but one thing that stood out to me last night was the Warriors defense.
In my preview of the D4 final, I wrote about the dangerous combination of Muncy quarterback Branson Eyer and wide receiver Ross Eyer.
I watched the Eyer cousins pick apart a Sayre Redskins squad that is pretty talented. The Muncy QB was able to send his 6-foot-4 relative deep and he would go up and get the ball for a big play.
They tried that against Canton, but the Warriors’ secondary was up to the challenge.
Early in the game, with Muncy at the Canton 24, Branson Eyer tossed a beautiful ball into the end zone for his cousin Ross — and against most teams it would have been hauled in for a touchdown.
Not against this Warriors squad.
Canton sophomore Michael Davis went right up with Ross Eyer and knocked the ball harmlessly to the Towanda turf.
That forced a fourth down, and the Indians would turn it over to the Warriors when Muncy was stopped short of the first down marker with 6:13 left in the first.
Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said this week that stopping the Muncy run game, and getting the Warriors’ rushing attack going early, would be key to their victory. But, he also said Branson Eyer was the most dangerous player on the field for the Indians — and acknowledged the fact that Ross Eyer is a matchup nightmare.
When this game was over, the Canton defense was not only able to slow down a team that averaged over 33 points per game. The Warriors made an explosive offense look average.
Heading into this season, everyone — from inside the Canton program to media members and football fans across District 4 — knew that this Warriors team was going to be really, really good.
With Friday night’s win in the District 4 championship game, this group of Warriors has put themselves into elite company in the NTL and will be remembered forever in Canton.
But they are not done yet.
This Canton squad has a chance to make history as they head off to states — and I for one won’t bet against them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.