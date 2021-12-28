The Northern Tier League coaches have made their selections for the 2021 NTL Football All-Star teams and the District 4 champion Canton Warriors headline the major awards for the Large School teams.
Weston Bellows has been named the league’s Player of the Year after a stellar junior campaign.
Canton’s Riley Parker is the NTL’s Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate Hayden Ward is the Defensive Player of the Year and coach Tyler Sechrist and his staff are the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Troy senior Mason Imbt has been named the league’s Lineman of the Year.
The Warriors, who made it all the way to the Class A state semifinals, are all over the NTL Large School All-Star team.
Senior Cooper Kitchen is the first-team selection at quarterback, while Parker is a first-team running back and Bellows was named to the first team as a wide receiver.
Canton’s Caiden Williams and Conner Davis are on the first team as offensive linemen.
On the defensive side of the ball, Canton’s Mason Nelson (defensive tackle), Williams (defensive end), Ward (linebacker) and Bellows (defensive back) all made the first team.
Troy’s Imbt was named to the first team as an offensive lineman alongside teammate Eli Crane.
Imbt was also a first-team selection at defensive tackle, while teammate Kory Schucker was named to the first team at linebacker.
Troy’s Gavin Cohick was named to the first team at defensive back
Athens’ senior standouts Shayne Reid and Karter Rude took home two first-team All-Star nods each.
Reid was named a first-team performer at running back and kicker.
Rude picked up first-team nods at receiver and defensive back.
In the small school division, Muncy’s Ty Nixon was named the Player of the Year.
Muncy’s Austin Johnson and South Williamsport’s Lane Lusk were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Montgomery’s Weston Pick and Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov were the Defensive Players of the Year.
Muncy’s Isaac Harris is the Lineman of the Year and the Cowanesque Valley coaches were named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
