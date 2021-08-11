WILLIAMSPORT – A group of 46 first-year athletes are set to report to Lycoming College to join the football team when practice commences on Thursday, Aug. 12, 14th-year head coach Mike Clark has announced.
The Warriors welcome three all-state players in the group, with two earning the honors on the defensive line and one on the offensive line. Tydre Holland-Alli (Highspire, Pa./Steelton-Highspire) earned the honors from Pennsylvania’s Football Writers in Class A on the defensive line and Jake Welch (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain) was a Pa. Football News first team nose guard in Class 5A. Lee Springman (Jersey Shore, Pa./Jersey Shore Area) also earned Pa. Football News accolades, earning second-team all-state honors as a guard in Class 4A.
In total, the incoming class features nine offensive linemen, four wide receivers, five running/fullbacks, one tight end and two quarterbacks. On the defensive side, the team welcomes 10 linemen, four defensive backs and 11 linebackers.
The Warriors’ 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team posted a 30-7 win over Misericordia in a spring exhibition game.
Complete Lycoming College Incoming Class
Tom Actisdano, DL, 6-2, 255, Milford, Pa./Delaware Valley
A three-year letterwinner at Delaware Valley … earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior after making 18 tackles in six games … posted 47 career tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Anthony Bell, DB, 5-5, 135, Salisbury, Md./Wicomico
A two-year letterwinner at Wicomico … an honorable mention all-conference selection as a senior
Teddy Boothe, DL, 6-2, 225, Westminster, Md./Westminster
A three-year letterwinner at Westminster.
Dylan Colford, TE, 5-11, 205, Long Pond, Pa./Pocono Mountain West
A three-year letterwinner at Pocono Mountain West … earned first-team all-conference honors as a defensive end and served as a team captain … also earned a letter with the volleyball team.
Billy Coppock, WR, 5-10, 165, Collingdale, Pa./Archbishop Carroll
A four-year letterwinner at Archbishop Carroll … an honorable mention all-conference wide receiver as a senior ... caught 22 passes for 299 yards and a score as a junior ... earned two letters in track and field as a jumper … finished second in county championship in triple jump (43-1) and eighth in the long jump (19-3.5).
Jake Crowder, OL, 6-6, 325, Aston, Pa./Sun Valley
A three-year letterwinner at Sun Valley … earned all-league honors as a senior … also earned letters in wrestling and track and field … finished 18th at league championships in shot put (35-3).
Tyler Cygan, OL, 5-11, 265, Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain
A three-year letterwinner at Central Mountain … a team captain … a second-team all-conference pick as a senior … played in the Lezzer Lumber All-Star Classic … also earned three letters as a thrower on the track and field team … finished 21st in shot put (29-8.5), 16th in discus (98-1) and 21st in javelin (93-8) at district championships as a senior.
Jeff Danyus, RB, 6-0, 190, Oak Ridge, N.J./Jefferson Township
A three-year letterwinner for Jefferson Township … earned first-team all-conference tight end honors as a senior … posted 43 tackles, six for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery in career … had 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a senior.
Richie Davis, OL, 5-10, 250, Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh
A three-year letterwinner at Southern Lehigh … a two-year starting center … earned honorable mention all-league honors as a senior.
Branson Dodson, LB, 6-0, 210, Duncansville, Pa./Central
A three-year letterwinner at Central … a two-year starter as a linebacker … posted 25 tackles and two sacks as a senior, also recovering a fumble … earned all-area honors as a center … posted 56 tackles, three for a loss as a junior.
Amani Ezell, WR, 6-1, 175, Glenside, Pa./Cheltenham
A four-year letterwinner at Cheltenham … team captain … earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior.
Dominic Fauntleroy Jr., RB, 5-6, 165, Baltimore, Md./Forest Park
A three-year letterwinner at Forest Park.
Alex Fedo, OL, 6-0, 260, Binghamton, N.Y./Chenango Valley
A three-year letterwinner at Chenango Valley … also lettered in bowling and tennis.
Jacob Fellinger, DL, 6-2, 205, Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area
A two-year letterwinner at Montoursville … posted 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss as a senior, earning second-team all-league honors … also earned two letters in swimming … took 14th in district in 200-yard freestyle (2:09.42) and 10th in 500-yard freestyle (5:54.00) as a sophomore.
Will Fish, QB, 5-11, 160, Stroudsburg, Pa./East Stroudsburg
A three-year letterwinner at East Stroudsburg … earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior … played with the Red team in McDonald’s Lehigh Valley All-Star Football Classic, throwing for four touchdowns ... completed 114-of-186 passes for 1,538 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior … also earned three letters in baseball as a outfielder.
Alexander Hemans, LB, 5-10, 220, Skillman, N.J./Montgomery
A one-year letterwinner at Montgomery … posted 11 tackles … played with Leathernecks in the Basilone Bowl … also a one-year letterwinner in soccer, earning team’s defensive MVP and second-team all-conference honors.
Tydre Holland-Alli, DL, 6-1, 220, Highspire, Pa./Steelton-Highspire
A four-year letterwinner at Steelton-Highspire … earned all-state honors from the football writers … helped team win state title as a senior … earned all-area honors after posting 51 tackles, 13 for loss and 11.5 sacks … had 8.5 sacks as a junior … played in Pennsylvania East-West All-Star game.
Frank Johnson, LB, 6-1, 185, Coatesville, Pa./Coatesville Area
A four-year letterwinner at Coatesville Area … had 56 tackles, 13.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks and blocked a kick as a junior … played in the All America Classic Senior Bowl game.
Heath Jones, LB, 5-8, 160, Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area
A three-year letterwinner at Montoursville … carried 51 times for 269 yards and two touchdowns as a senior and caught a touchdown pass … also posted 49 tackles, four for loss, and an interception to earn second-team all-conference honors … earned a letter with the baseball team.
Trent Kithcart, DL, 6-3, 205, Towanda, Pa./Towanda
A four-year letterwinner at Towanda … rushed 49 times for 226 yards and a touchdown and caught two more as a senior, earning all-league honors as a wide receiver and linebacker … posted 26 tackles, six for a loss and three sacks on defense … caught 17 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns to earn second-team all-league honors and made 70 tackles and five sacks as a junior ... posted 125 tackles, 13 for loss and 11 sacks in his career ... also earned three letters with the basketball team
Nick Kline, WR, 5-11, 160, Weatogue, Conn./Simsbury
A four-year letterwinner at Simsbury … helped team win first state playoff game in school history as a junior … also played baseball with the Simsbury American Legion team.
Jahiem Knox, DB, Baltimore, Md./Forest Park
A three-year letterwinner at Forest Park.
Chris Kryeski, DL, 6-1, 241, Moscow, Pa./North Pocono
A four-year letterwinner at North Pocono … an honorable mention all-conference defensive lineman as a senior … also earned four letters as a thrower on the track and field team and _ letters with the wrestling team … won district title in the discus (147-10) as a sophomore and took second (169-4) as a senior ... also took second in the shot put (44-0) his senior year ... two-time state qualifier in discus ... finished ninth as a senior (162-5) and 21st as a sophomore (132-4).
Nick Lamey, DB, 5-8, 160, Upper Chicester, Pa./Archbishop Carroll
A three-year letterwinner at Archbishop Carroll … a two-year starting quarterback … helped team reach state tournament as a senior, earning first-team all-league honors as a defensive back ... threw for 643 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, helping team reach league finals … earned second team all-county and first team all-league honors as a defensive back and second-team all-league honors as a punter as a junior.
Nick MacMillan, OL, 6-0, 255, Prospect Park, Pa./Interboro
A three-year letterwinner at Interboro … a two-year starter.
Adam McCafferty, LB, 5-11, 190, Coatesville, Pa./Coatesville Area
A three-year letterwinner at Coatesville Area … earned first-team all-league and all-area honors as a linebacker … a team captain.
Myles McHugh, OL, 6-0, 270, Stroudsburg, Pa./East Stroudsburg
A two-year letterwinner at East Stroudsburg … earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior … earned one letter as a thrower on the track and field team.
Brody Miller, LB, 5-11, 220, Pocono Pines, Pa./Pocono Mountain West
A three-year letterwinner at Pocono Mountain West … earned first-team all-conference honors as an offensive lineman as a senior … also earned a letter in track and field, finishing 17th in league championships in the shot put (37-3).
Liam Mulgrave, OL, 6-3, 295, Philadelphia, Pa./Father Judge
A four-year letterwinner at Father Judge … earned honorable mention all-league honors as a senior.
Aiden Oliver, QB, 6-2, 195, Milford, Pa./Delaware Valley
A three-year letterwinner at Delaware Valley … a two-time first-team all-conference quarterback … threw for 1,109 yards and tossed 13 touchdowns as a senior, leading team to district title and state quarterfinals ... helped team to pair of conference championships … also a three-year letterwinner in baseball and a four-year letterwinner in basketball.
Ja’juan Orr, OL, 6-0, 320, York, Pa./William Penn
A three-year letterwinner at William Penn … earned league’s Academic All-Star honor as a senior.
Jaquan Paige, DB, 5-10, 170, Wyncote, Pa./Cheltenham
A two-year letterwinner at Cheltenham … posted nine tackles and caught two passes for 53 yards as a senior.
Nick Parrella, LB, 5-9, 208, Hawley, Pa./Wallenpaupack Area
A three-year letterwinner at Wallenpaupack Area … posted 42 tackles, six for loss and a sack as a senior … played with the City Team in the Scranton Lions Club Dream Game ... added 41 tackles as a junior … also earned four letters in wrestling … placed fourth in the district at 220 pounds as a sophomore.
Joey Rivituso, LB, 6-0, 210, Easton, Pa./Notre Dame Green Pond
A four-year letterwinner at Notre Dame-Green Pond … posted 85 tackles, 11 for loss as a senior to earn first-team all-league honors … had 96 stops and 3.0 sacks as a junior … posted 202 career tackles … also earned two letters on the baseball team as an infielder and pitcher … hit .377 as a senior with 17 runs and 10 RBI and struck out 21 in 22.2 innings with a 3.70 ERA.
Elijah Roselle, DL, 6-0, 210, North Plainfield, N.J./North Plainfield
A three-year letterwinner at North Plainfield … had 47 tackles, 17 for loss and seven sacks as a senior … posted 95 tackles and two fumble recoveries in career … played with Devil Dogs in the Basilone Bowl.
Jake Schilling, LB, 6-0, 180, Levittown, Pa./Pennsbury
A three-year letterwinner at Pennsbury … earned first-team all-league honors after averaging nearly 20 tackles a game as a senior … also earned three letters as an infielder and pitcher with the baseball team.
Owen Shedlock, WR, 5-11, 175, Bellwood, Pa./Bellwood-Antis
A four-year letterwinner at Bellwood-Antis … caught 12 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown as a senior, helping team to league title … had 13 receptions for 175 yards and two scores as a junior … a three-year letterwinner in baseball.
Dallas Simmons, RB, 5-6, 200, Upper Marlboro, Md./Oxon Hill
A two-year letterwinner at Oxon Hill … rushed 48 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns as a junior and also caught two touchdowns and made two field goals and 14 extra points.
Liam Smith, DL, 6-2, 245, Hawley, Pa./Wallenpaupack Area
A four-year letterwinner at Wallenpaupack Area ... a first-team all-conference offensive lineman as a senior … made 32 tackles as a defensive lineman as a senior ... played in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West Big School game … earned Karl Pfeiffenberger Community Outreach Award at the Scranton Lions Club Dream Game ... earned one letter as a thrower in track and field ... finished 12th in discus throw in district championships (103-6).
Seamus Smith, LB, 6-1, 220, Hawley, Pa./Wallenpaupack Area
A three-year letterwinner at Wallenpaupack Area … an honorable mention all-conference fullback as a senior … posted 38 tackles, 3.5 for loss and a sack as a senior linebacker … rushed 21 times for 137 yards and a touchdown as a junior … had 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two fumble recoveries and a sack as a junior ... earned one letter as a thrower in track and field ... finished 13th in discus throw at district championships as a senior (95-4).
Lee Springman, DL, 6-0, 228, Jersey Shore, Pa. / Jersey Shore Area
A three-year letterwinner at Jersey Shore Area … a PA Football News Second Team All-State offensive guard … also earned first-team all-conference honors ... posted 31 tackles, three for loss as a senior to earn second-team all-conference honors as a defensive tackle and had 45 tackles as a junior … also earned three letters in wrestling … posted 20 career wins and placed second in section at heavyweight as a senior ... earned one letter as a thrower on the track and field team.
John Symons, LB, 6-0, 215, Pittston, Pa. / Pittston Area
A four-year letterwinner at Pittston Area … a second-team all-conference tight end as a senior … also earned three letters with the wrestling team … posted 34 career wins and placed fifth in the district as a junior at 195 pounds.
Nick Wallaesa, RB, 5-8, 160, Palmyra, Pa./Palmyra Area
A three-year letterwinner at Palmyra Area … rushed 82 times for 458 yards and four touchdowns as a senior to earn second-team all-county honors … also threw an 87-yard touchdown pass … also posted 60 tackles, 4.0 for loss as a safety to earn first-team all-county honors ... earned second-team all-county honors as a junior ... rushed for 855 yards and seven scores and made 154 tackles in career ... also earned three letters as a midfielder on the lacrosse team ... helped team to a state title as a sophomore.
Jake Welch, DL, 6-1, 305, Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain
A three-year letterwinner at Central Mountain … PA Football News First Team All-State nose guard after notching 32 tackles, one for a loss as a senior … also earned first-team all-conference accolades as a senior … a two-time captain … played with the North team in the Lezzer Lumber Classic.
Jace White, RB, 6-1, 225, Mifflintown, Pa./Juniata
A two-year letterwinner at Juniata … a two-year starter as a fullback, helping team to district title as a senior … also earned three letters with the baseball and basketball teams.
Mike Witt, OL, 6-1, 225, Buffalo, N.Y./West Seneca West
A two-year letterwinner at West Seneca West … a Second Team All-Western New York offensive lineman from the Buffalo News … played with the South Team in the Kensington Lions All-Star game ... an Honorable Mention All-Western New York Scholar Athlete ... posted 76 tackles as a junior at nose guard, making nine tackles for loss ... also a two-year letterwinner in wrestling.
