CANTON — The Canton volleyball team ended the regular season with a surprising 3-0 loss to Northeast last Thursday. Two days later, the Lady Warriors would turn the tables on the Panthers and earn a 3-1 win in the District 4 Class A semifinals.
The win over NEB on Saturday has put the Warriors back in a familiar position — one win away from a district title.
The No. 2 Warriors, who have won four straight D4 titles, will take on top-seeded Galeton in the Class A championship match on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Williamson High School.
Canton coach Sheila Wesneski was thrilled to see her team bounce back from the regular-season loss to NEB with a big playoff win on Saturday.
“It was nice because they pulled together and played as a team,” Wesneski said.
Canton dropped the opening set to NEB in Saturday’s semifinal before storming back to win the final three games and take the 3-1 win.
“They didn’t get down on themselves and they just pulled together and played ... (They) played aggressively, had fun and played well,” Wesneski said.
Senior Trisha Gilbert admitted that heading into the season, the Warriors didn’t have lofty expectations.
“No, we didn’t think we were going to do too well this year but we pulled it off,” Gilbert said.
Rachel Martin, who is the only other senior for the Warriors, explained that this year’s team had to find its own way.
“This year we don’t have a ton of girls so we’ve had to work together a lot to make it happen,” said Martin. “I think that because this is a totally different team than every other year, we’ve had to (figure out) what works for us.”
Both Canton seniors believe this year’s group has formed a stronger bond than in past years.
“I think we all connect a lot closer this year and we have to get along (to succeed) ... It has just created some really close friendships,” Martin said.
“We’re very close. Closer than other years, definitely,” added Gilbert.
The Warriors have been in this position a lot over the years and they understand what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage in District 4.
“We prepare just like we do for any game. I mean, we have to play our game when we play Thursday,” said Wesneski, who will count on players like Aislyn Williams, Jillaney Hartford, Keri Wesneski, Allyson Butcher and Marissa Ostrander to help out Gilbert and Martin on Thursday.
The Canton coach knows her team will face a tough test in the final.
“I’ve watched a little bit of (Galeton),” she said. “They have good players. They are a good team, so we need to prepare and be ready for their hitters and their defense and all of that.”
However, the Canton coach knows that if her team shows up ready to play, the Warriors will find success.
“As long as they play as a team, pull together as a team then they will do well,” she said. “We’ve got to go there and we’ve got to play our game. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Canton seniors understand that their high school volleyball careers could be over at any time, but they are going to go out playing hard and having fun.
“Have fun because it could be our last game,” said Martin on the Warriors’ mentality heading into Thursday.
While they are looking to enjoy every last moment of their high school careers, these Warriors are also focused on bringing home D4 gold.
“We want to win districts for the fifth year in a row,” Gilbert said.
