“It’s just a fun ride.”
That’s how Canton football coach Tyler Sechrist described his team’s run to the PIAA Class A state semifinals — and the Warriors don’t want the ride to stop until they get to Hershey.
To make that happen the Warriors will need to take down perennial power Bishop Guilfoyle in a game being played just down the road from the District 6 champion Marauders’ home field.
Bishop Guilfoyle comes into this game with a 9-4 record after taking down Homer Center and Juniata Valley in the District 6 playoffs, which are also the first two rounds of states for that district.
“A very solid team. They are a program that over the last 10 years has won it two or three times, been in the finals, been in the state semis, so they are always there and they have the experience of being part of this every year,” Sechrist said of Bishop Guilfoyle.
Leading the way for BG is quarterback Karson Keisewetter who has thrown for 1,721 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also thrown 10 interceptions this year.
The junior signal caller is also the team’s leading rusher as he has carried the ball 160 times for 867 yards and 18 scores.
The Marauder’s other top rushing option is Cooper Rother who has carried it 138 times for 806 yards and 10 touchdowns. Rother is also the team’s leading receiver with 45 catches for 595 yards and three scores.
“The quarterback is athletic. He runs well, can throw well, and then No. 13 (Rother), he’s their kind of whatever guy. He’ll play the slot, he’ll play tailback, so we need to shut those two guys down from what we can see,” Sechrist said.
The Canton defense — led by linebackers Weston Bellows and Hayden Ward as well as defensive lineman Caiden Williams — will certainly face another stiff test tonight. However, the Warriors’ D has been stellar all season and has stepped up to every challenge so far, including some tough playoff contests.
Sechrist believes his squad’s recent games against talented offenses from Steelton-Highspire and Old Forge have helped prepare them for their latest test.
“I think it’s helped us a lot. I mean both teams that we’ve beat have been really good football teams, with good athletes, so these guys are ready. Our defense has played tough all year. They’ve played disciplined, they’ve played fast, they tackle well — we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve done,” Sechrist said.
One key over the last two weeks has been forcing turnovers, including five interceptions and one fumble recovery in last week’s 20-14 overtime win over Old Forge.
“That’s huge. You get to this time of year, every team you play is good so turnovers are a huge part of it now. If you can win the turnover battle, that’s a huge advantage,” said Sechrist.
Canton defensive coordinator Greg Bellows understands that his team is in for another battle.
“They have a great offense. They have some really athletic kids. They can put points on the board (and have a) strong line. I mean you don’t get to this level without being a good team,” coach Bellows said.
The Warriors struggled on offense for most of last week’s win over Old Forge, but made the plays when they needed to in order to get the win and advance.
This week the plan will be simple — do what they do best. That starts with running the ball and getting standout Riley Parker going early and often. The junior running back has rushed for 1,266 yards and 23 scores to lead the way for the Warriors.
Like they have all season, the Warriors will also lean on Weston Bellows (641 yards and 6 TDs) and Ward (567 yards and 11 TDs) to put up numbers out of the backfield.
The straw that stirs the drink for the Warriors is quarterback Cooper Kitchen. The senior signal caller has rushed for 513 yards and 12 scores, while also throwing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. However, even when he doesn’t keep the ball himself, his decision making is crucial to the Warriors’ success.
The skill position players would not have as much success as they have had all year without the work of a strong and talented offensive line.
The starting group consists of center Conner Davis, guards Gage Pepper and Mason Nelson and tackles Caiden Williams and Brenen Taylor. They also get some help from reserves Will Colton, Rian Eberly and Mason Shultz.
Despite the struggles in last week’s come-from-behind win, Sechrist is confident his offense will get the job done this week — and it all starts with the running game, according to the coach.
“That Old Forge defense is tough. We haven’t seen anybody like that but with that being said, we didn’t play the best either in the first half. The running backs didn’t quite have the games they have had before and we missed some blocking assignments. I think it’s going to be huge this week for us to get our running game going early,” said Sechrist.
The Warriors are extremely confident as they head into the state semifinals, and one reason for that is they have already faced some adversity and stepped up to the challenge. They have now been down twice during the state playoffs — 14-13 to Steel-High at half and 14-0 in the fourth last week — and it never fazed them.
“I mean they just want to keep playing. They say it and they’re playing like it. I knew we could do it. We did it against Troy last year. We were fortunate enough special teams helped us out (last week), those two blocked punts, our defense kept us in the game and gave our offense time to come back and win the game,” Sechrist said.
“It just shows that we won’t give up, we have good heart on this team and it’s not over until it’s over,” Cooper Kitchen said. “I think Old Forge thought it was over for a while and we fought back. It shows that we can beat anybody if we just play our best and never quit.”
While BG will be essentially be playing a home game, the Warriors should have plenty of support as well. Three charter buses, which were paid for in part by local businesses, will be carrying Canton fans to the game — and many more will make the 2 1/2 hour trek on their own.
“We just have a great community and they’re behind us. The businesses helped with the charter bus so it’s actually five bucks a person, so a lot of businesses chipped in,” Sechrist said. “The Canton community is great, but you also have the NTL there. Everybody has kind of gotten behind it and it makes it a lot of fun when you have that.”
Sechrist credits the large Canton contingent in Danville for last week’s Old Forge game with helping the Warriors come back for the win.
“A lot of good things happened at the end of that game, but I think the momentum, once it started shifting, was like an avalanche with that crowd. They were loud, they were into it and it just helped us to finish that off,” Sechrist said.
The Warriors are excited to have that kind of support, but they know it’s up to them to make sure Canton’s fans need to take a day off and hop on a bus to Hershey next Thursday for the Class A state final.
“We can’t look at that too much because we’ve got to stay focused on the game. There won’t be charter buses next week if we don’t win,” Weston Bellows said.
The Warriors are looking to punch their ticket to the state title game, but they are also soaking it all in as they enjoy this wild ride.
“It’s great this time of year, you get into December and you’re still playing football. We’re just trying to enjoy it. These kids are a great group of kids and it’s just a lot of fun,” Sechrist said.
Kickoff for the Class A semifinal tonight is set for 7 p.m. at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.
