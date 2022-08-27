NEW CASTLE — After not knowing if they would have a season-opening contest until a week ago, the Canton Warriors (1-0) picked up right where they left off in 2021 with a 31-18 victory over Union Area Scotties (0-1) on Friday.

Though not a perfect game for the Warriors, they were still able to come up with the win, and head coach Tyler Sechrist believes they are far from reaching their full potential in 2022.