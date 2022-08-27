NEW CASTLE — After not knowing if they would have a season-opening contest until a week ago, the Canton Warriors (1-0) picked up right where they left off in 2021 with a 31-18 victory over Union Area Scotties (0-1) on Friday.
Though not a perfect game for the Warriors, they were still able to come up with the win, and head coach Tyler Sechrist believes they are far from reaching their full potential in 2022.
“It’s kind of to be expected for our first week,” Sechrist said. “I think this was a really good test for us, they’re a solid team. We didn’t play to our potential, but week one is where you get a lot of those bugs out anyways and figure out what you need to do and what you get better at. That’s going to be our focus this year, getting better every week.”
Canton, which reached the state semifinals a year ago, would draw first blood during Friday night’s game, and just over three minutes into the first quarter Hayden Ward would scamper into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
Union Area would respond quickly, taking just under three minutes to get on the board themselves.
After a failed two-point conversion, Union would find themselves down just 7-6 with 6:10 to go in the first quarter.
Then the Warriors would start to take control.
Weston Bellows would make a pivotal interception that would set up Canton with an advantageous field position near the end of the first.
With just 10 seconds remaining in the first, Holden Ward would punch in the next touchdown for the Warriors from five yards out to give them a 13-6 lead.
Canton would get on the board again midway through the second, and Riley Parker would get loose for a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors a 19-6 lead with only 5:26 left in the half.
Union would respond in the waning moments of the half from 28 yards out to bring the score to 19-12 heading into the halftime break.
Canton would knock a field goal through the uprights from senior Bailey Ferguson to push the score to 22-12 late in the third, but Union would give the Warriors one last scare late.
The Scotties would get their first touchdown of the half early in the fourth on a one-yard touchdown and would make things interesting late with the Canton lead cut to 22-18.
But the Warriors would tighten things up and, after recording a safety at the 6:37 mark to make the score 24-18, Parker would score his second touchdown of the day with 4:44 left to give them a 31-18 lead and some breathing room down the stretch.
The Canton defense would finish things off with a turnover on downs, and two interceptions to give them their first win of the 2022 season.
Looking forward, Canton will look to continue to improve, though their coach was impressed by their ability to dig deep and come out with a win.
“We need to be in better shape,” Sechrist said. “I know it’s hot, but we need to be in a little better shape. We need to protect the ball better. We just keep getting better. I’m proud of the way they fought, they played hard. There are just some things we need to work on.”
Canton will look to move to 2-0 on the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 when they travel to Island Park and take on the NP-Mansfield Panthers at 7 p.m.
Mansfield is coming off a tough loss to Towanda where they fell by a score of 34-13.
