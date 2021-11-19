Warriors open states against defending state champs

CANTON — The Canton Warriors accomplished one of their major goals last week when they cruised to a 45-7 win over Muncy to capture the District 4 Class A football championship.
Now, the Warriors have set their sights on something even bigger and it all starts with a showdown with defending state champion Steelton-Highspire in the first round of states on Saturday at Towanda’s Endless Mountain Sports Complex.
The Warriors (11-0) are thrilled to have a state playoff game right in their backyard.
“I think it will be great. I think the stands will be full,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “I think you’ll see a lot of the NTL there supporting us. It’s just a great opportunity and we’re really looking forward to it. Towanda is a beautiful facility. We really enjoyed playing there last week and we’re just excited for the opportunity.”
For Canton juniors Riley Parker and Weston Bellows, getting a chance to compete in states is something they have been waiting for — and they are ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
“We’re pretty pumped up about it. It’s the first time (Canton) has done this in a while. We’re just working on doing what we’ve got to do,” said Parker.
“It’s a lot of excitement, it’s really intense and everyone is working hard (this week in practice). I think we’re ready for it,” Bellows added.
Parker and Bellows have been key to the Warriors success all season and that continued last week against Muncy. Parker ran for 104 yards and two scores, while Bellows added 81 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in the district final.
“I think we did play our best football last week against Muncy. I think we can keep building on that and keep getting better each week,” said Parker, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 scores this year.
Parker and Bellows are not the only weapons in the backfield for the Warriors, who also count on quarterback Cooper Kitchen and running back Hayden Ward to make big plays.
The formula will certainly be the same this week for Canton, but coach Sechrist says there may be some surprises in the playbook.
“We’re going to be running a lot of the same formations we have,” said Sechrist. “We have some different looks, some different stuff out of it just to kind of give them something different. We have those three backs, four counting Cooper in there, we’re going to give it to everybody just like we have all year. Mix it up, give them some different looks, some counters, different stuff that they haven’t seen from us yet.”
The Steamrollers, who beat Delone Catholic in the District 3 final last week, certainly know that Canton is going to pound the ball on the ground, but one thing they can’t do is focus on just one back.
“I think it helps that we have a lot of athletes on our team and they can try to key on one person, but we have multiple guys who can go off for 100-plus yards every night,” Bellows said.
One thing that the Warriors could go to more this week is letting Kitchen go to the air. The Canton senior has thrown the ball just 48 times this year with 23 completions for 526 yards and 6 touchdowns.
“I think we need to be able to (mix in passing game), maybe get the backs involved some with that. We’re not going to throw a lot, and we’re not going to throw it up downfield and let (Steelton-Highspire) make plays,” Sechrist said. “It’s going to be something underneath, something short, something we can just kind of, maybe quick, take advantage of some of their aggression with their linebackers.”
While the Warriors offense will need to make plays, Saturday’s showdown with Steel-High (8-2) could come down to the Canton D making stops.
Quarterback Alex Erby leads the way for the Steamrollers. The sophomore signal caller led the Mid-Penn league with 2,807 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in the regular season. His top targets are Tyrone Moore, Rell Ceasr, Jr. and Jaieon Perry.
“Looking at them on film. They’re athletic, they’re fast. They have about three or four guys who are really athletic and fast. We’ve got a team. We’re hoping that a team playing together is better than their athletes,” said Sechrist, who noted that his squad also has guys who can match up with Steel-High’s best. “We have athletes too, to match them, so we’re really looking forward to our chances here and an opportunity to play the defending state champ here in the first round.”
Sechrist understands that putting pressure on Erby will be important, but they will also need strong play from the Warriors’ secondary.
“We need to get some pressure on the quarterback. He is nowhere near as athletic as (Muncy’s Branson) Eyer. He throws a good ball, but he’s not a threat really running it. He likes to stay in a spot, so we need to move him off the spot. We’ve got a few different zone looks to show him,” said Sechrist.
“We can’t give up the big ball,” Sechrist continued. “We’ve got to make them drive down the field if they are going to score. A lot of the stuff we watched when they scored it’s a home run ball, throwing a deep pass and stuff. They have two really good receivers who go up and get it and this quarterback is, I would say he is good, I wouldn’t say he’s great but he throws it up and gives those athletes a chance and they’re really good.”
Bellows and Parker know it’s going to be a challenge on Saturday.
“Staying deep and we can’t be beat by their athletes ... making sure we know our responsibilities and keeping a good bubble and staying deep on them,” Bellows said on the keys to stopping the pass.
“Just keeping them in front of you, getting some pressure on the quarterback ... just playing hard,” Parker added.
Just like every game, controlling the line of scrimmage could be what tips the scales in Saturday’s state playoff game.
“It’s going to come down to that. Our line needs to be able to take over the game. (Steel-High has) some big guys on the line. They have some athletic guys who are quick. One thing I think we’ve got on them is I think we’re more disciplined ... hopefully that pays off,” said Sechrist.
Bellows understands that without the Warriors’ offensive line — led by Caiden Williams, Mason Nelson, Gage Pepper, Brenen Taylor and Conner Davis — the Canton backs wouldn’t have as much success as they’ve had this season.
“It’s huge. I love our line. I tell them after every play, ‘great job.’ I mean we have a great line. I think they are really overlooked,” Bellows said.
The Warriors know that they are playing a Steelton-Highspire team that won the Class A state title last season, but as far as they’re concerned, this is just a normal week.
“We picture them the same as any team. Yeah, they won it last year but it’s our turn this year and we’re just going to treat them like just any other game,” said Parker.
One advantage Canton will have is not having to get up early to get on a bus and make a long trip.
“The biggest thing is they have to travel quite a ways, Steelton does. They will have to get up in the morning, and they’ll have a long trip up here,” said Sechrist. “Our kids are ready to go and we’ve had a good week of practice.”
The Warriors are looking forward to seeing plenty of fans in the stands on Saturday.
“I hope to see its loaded out there, both sides. I like playing in front of a big crowd, I think we all do, and it just gives us even more energy,” Parker said.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets must be purchased online at www.piaa.org/sports/tickets.aspx?from=home&fbclid=IwAR13KXES-bzowca3kDfDWcwV--L4FZqW8Hz5nma6FUNm9KWfMD4FBqUVSEM.
