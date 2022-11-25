ALTOONA — The Canton Warriors will travel to Mansion Park on Saturday for a PIAA Class A State Quarterfinal clash against the Northern Cambria Colts.
The Warriors come into the game off a much-needed bye week after claiming their second consecutive District IV Class A title over Muncy in a 42-7 blowout and boast a record of 11-1 on the year.
They will take on the Colts, who are one week removed from claiming the District 6 crown over Penns Manor in a low scoring 12-6 victory.
Canton has deployed one of the most efficient and productive running games in the area — racking up 3,141 yards on the ground on an incredible 7.18 yards per attempt.
They have also scored 54 touchdowns on the ground, and are spearheaded by standout senior Riley Parker, who has amassed a team-high 1,290 yards, 24 touchdowns, and averages a herculean 9.5 yards per carry.
Parker is coming off a dominant four-touchdown, 119-yard performance in the District finals where he imposed his will on the Muncy defense with his aggressive run style.
Weston Bellows is the next leading rusher for Canton with 419 yards and four touchdowns, while Hayden Ward has seven touchdowns on the ground to go with his 374 yards.
The passing game has had two quarterbacks take a majority of the snaps, with their passing leader being Austin Allen, who completed 62 percent of his passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Bailey Ferguson has also seen a decent amount of time under center — and has recorded 14 completions for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
The receiving unit has been led by Bellows with 16 catches for 282 yards and one score, and Hayden Ward, who has nine catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense has been unstoppable in 2022, with seven games scoring over 40 points, and has only failed to score more than 30 in two contests this year.
The Warriors have used their stellar run-first offense to pair with a smothering defense — and have dominated opponents with their aggressive front seven who have imposed their will on the teams they have seen this year.
Canton has six total shutouts, has held their opponents under 20 points in all but one game, and on average, allow just 8.5 points per game.
The defense is led by Hudson and Hayden Ward — who have 117 tackles and 93 tackles respectively, with Hayden recording a team-high five sacks on the season.
In the secondary, Bellows, Ferguson and Holden Ward have been the ball-hawks for Canton with a combined nine interceptions of their teams’ total 11.
On the other end of the field, they will face a team whose offense has shown supreme balance, as their yardage totals are nearly split down the middle.
The Colts have passed for 2,156 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 2,434 yards with 22 touchdowns.
Under center, Northern Cambria is led by Owen Bougher, who is completing 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,071 yards with a TD-INT ratio of 19-4 on the season.
Their running game has been paced by a three-headed attack led by senior Colton Paronish, who leads the way with 714 yards and six touchdowns.
Just behind him is junior Jack Sheredy with 663 yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Bougher has shown to be a true dual threat with 481 yards and three scores on the ground.
Bougher’s favorite target this season has been Peyton Meyers — who has been a matchup nightmare for opponents, and hauled in 59 catches for 1,066 yards and found the end zone on 10 separate occasions.
His other top option in the passing game is Ty Dumm, who has 33 catches for 616 yards and nine scores.
Though the offense has put up a lot of yards — they score just over 28 points per game and have only topped the 40-point mark twice in 2022.
Their defense has two shutouts on the year, but is giving up 17.5 points per contest.
Despite their 10-3 record, three of their wins have come by less than 10 points.
The two teams share no common opponents from this season, and the Colts’ wins come against teams with a combined record of 55-55, and their losses are against teams with a combined record of 23-13.
The game is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mansion Park located in Altoona.
