Canton’s Riley Parker runs the ball behind Gage Pepper during the District IV Class A finals.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

ALTOONA — The Canton Warriors will travel to Mansion Park on Saturday for a PIAA Class A State Quarterfinal clash against the Northern Cambria Colts.

The Warriors come into the game off a much-needed bye week after claiming their second consecutive District IV Class A title over Muncy in a 42-7 blowout and boast a record of 11-1 on the year.