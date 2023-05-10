CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors got a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 win over visiting Northeast Bradford in an NTL Small School softball showdown on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford struck first when Hannah Berger smashed a two-run home run in the top of the second. Kelsea Moore had doubled earlier in the inning and scored on the homer.
Canton responded in the bottom of the third to tie things up. Chelsea Lehman reached on an error and scored on an RBI single from Taryn Acla.
Acla scored later in the inning to tie things up at 2-2.
“Last time we played them it was tight. We had one inning where the wheels came off and next thing you know it’s 11-4. Tonight, their catcher hit a bomb out there with the wind blowing in. (That made it) 2-0 and kind of took the wind out of our sails, but we bounced back. I said just chip away, and we got one run, then we were able to get a second and get it tied,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski.
Canton pitcher Keri Wesneski and her NEB counterpart Kelsea Moore shut things down over the next three innings, and the game went to the seventh still tied.
After Wesneski struck out the first two NEB batters in the top of the seventh, Melanie Shumway reached on a walk. When she tried to get into scoring position with a stolen base, Canton catcher Allyson Butcher gunned her down to end the inning.
Molly Ward opened the bottom half of the inning with a single. She would move to third after Acla reached on an error. That set up Wesneski, who helped herself with the game-winning RBI sacrifice fly to center.
“In the seventh, we knew Shumway was going. We had to find a way to keep her off the bases, that was our goal because she really hurt us last time. We just threw away and Butch made a great throw,” Coach Wesneski said. “Then we come in and we finally executed a bunt, and put a little bit of pressure on them defensively. I just told Keri, ‘Get tight on the plate and lift me one deep enough where we could score.’”
For Canton, it was nice to win a close game after dropping several this season.
“Listen, we’ve been losing all these close games all year. You know, 5-4 to North Penn. We lost to CV twice close,” Coach Wesneski said. “We just had to find a way to win one of these close ones, get over the hump and get a little momentum going forward.”
Ward and Acla had the only two hits for Canton, which improved to 8-7 on the year.
Wesneski tossed seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out six NEB batters in the win.
Berger had her home run and a single to lead NEB. Moore also had two hits, adding a single to her double in the second.
Kiarra DeLancey had a triple and Mikayla Post added a single for the Panthers.
Moore went the distance and allowed just two hits, walked four, hit one batter and struck out four.
“The girls definitely didn’t play the way they normally do. We had a rough game last night (beating CMVT 18-1 in three innings) and it kind of slowed down our momentum. We’re hoping to get things back and get ready for CV tomorrow,” said NEB coach MaKayla Holbert, who had a simple message for her team after Tuesday’s loss. “I told them to just let this game go and be ready for the next one against CV. We have four games in five days so they definitely need to bring it and be ready.”
NEB will host Cowanesque Valley today, while Canton is set to visit Wellsboro on Thursday.
