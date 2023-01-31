Warriors pick up win over Rams

WYALUSING — The visiting Canton boys basketball team used a strong second quarter to build a big lead and the Warriors would hold on from there for a 52-45 win over Wyalusing on Saturday.
Canton jumped out to a 9-5 lead after the opening quarter, and the Warriors would really start rolling in the second.
The Warriors got a huge quarter out of senior standout Weston Bellows as he scored 15 of his team-high 24 points in the second to lead his team on a 22-10 run that put Canton up 31-15 at the break.
Wyalusing started to climb back into it in the third as the Rams outscored the Warriors 10-6 to cut the lead to 38-25 heading to the fourth.
The Rams went on a 20-14 run in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Canton earned the huge road win.
Bellows’ 24 led the way for Canton, which also got 10 points out of Austin Allen and seven from Hunter Brackman.
Also for the Warriors, Kyle Kapichok finished with six points, while Ben Fitch had three and Wesley Castle added two.
Wyalusing was led by senior standout Blake Morningstar with a game-high 25 points.
Trehnon Hugo added nine points, while Nick Vanderpool had five points and both Thomas Oliver and Parker Petlock chipped in three.
Sullivan County 43, Lourdes 41
SHAMOKIN — The visiting Sullivan County boys rallied for a 43-41 win over Lourdes here on Saturday.
The Griffins went into the fourth quarter trailing by three, but would outscore Lourdes 12-7 in the final period to secure the win.
Sullivan County was led by Ben Carpenter with 18 points.
Riley King finished with 11 points, while Maddox Bahr had six and Landon Baldwin chipped in fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.