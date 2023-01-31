Warriors pick up win over Rams

Canton’s Weston Bellows heads to the basket against Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar during Saturday’s game.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The visiting Canton boys basketball team used a strong second quarter to build a big lead and the Warriors would hold on from there for a 52-45 win over Wyalusing on Saturday.

Canton jumped out to a 9-5 lead after the opening quarter, and the Warriors would really start rolling in the second.