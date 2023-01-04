CANTON — The Canton Warriors used seven pins on their way to a 61-12 victory over visiting Northeast Bradford in an NTL wrestling match on Tuesday.
Brenen Taylor (172), Riley Parker (189), Michael Davis (215), Holden Ward (133), Ryland Sakers (139), Hayden Ward (145) and Hudson Ward (152) all picked up wins by fall for the Warriors.
Also earning a win for Canton was Lyle Vermilya, who rolled to a 15-2 major decision over NEB’s Mason Alexander at 107.
Cohen Landis (121) and Aydin Holcomb (160) accepted forfeits for the Warriors.
NEB got a forfeit from Kamden Ricci at 285, while Kolton Keir earned a pin at 114.
Canton will host Wellsboro tonight, and NEB hosts Troy on Thursday.
