WYALUSING — The Canton wrestling team continued a tough stretch of matches on Wednesday night with a trip to Wyalusing, but once again the defending NTL champion Warriors proved they were up for the challenge.
The Warriors won six of the 10 bouts that were contested as they cruised to a 47-19 win over Wyalusing.
“I thought they came out and they wrestled hard tonight. We knew we had some good matchups, and I think in a couple bouts we were a little sloppy and have to clean things up, but for the most part they wrestled hard,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said.
Canton would get pins from Hudson Ward at 160 and Brenen Taylor at 172 to open Wednesday’s match.
Ward decked Ethan Vanderpool in 3:26 and Taylor picked up the fall in 3:43 against Jordan Lamb.
Canton’s Riley Parker received a forfeit at 189 before teammate Micheal Davis earned a 10-2 major decision over Alex Hunsinger at 215.
In the heavyweight bout, Canton’s William Colton pinned Michael Newman to put the Warriors up 28-0.
In a featured match at 107 pounds, Canton’s Lyle Vermilya scored a late takedown to secure a 5-4 decision over Wyaluisng’s Isaiah Harvey.
“He’s a gutsy kid. We’ve got some things to work on, little things, but I think his pace — it looked like he broke him there about halfway through the second period. The kid was exhausted and Lyle can wrestle forever,” Wesneski said.
The Canton coach was proud of how his wrestler came through in the clutch — which will be key as he looks to make some noise later in the season.
“He had to get a takedown with 30 seconds to go to win, and he did,” Wesneski said. “That’s what’s going to win you matches when you get to sectionals, districts and regionals. You’re going to have to get one with 30 to go. You’ve just got to be gutsy.”
Wyalusing got on the board at 114 when Cole Patrick pinned Joe Luner to make it 31-6.
Canton’s Cohen Landis accepted a forfeit at 121 before Wyalusing’s CJ Carr earned a 14-3 major decision over Carson Rockwell at 127 pounds.
The Warriors got an 11-3 major decision from Holden Ward over Jonathan Earle at 133, and Hayden Ward accepted a forfeit at 139.
The final two bouts went to Wyalusing with Cade McMicken securing a 6-2 decision over Zack Colton at 145, and Ayden Hunsinger pinned Ryland Sakers at 152.
The Warriors, who started the season late due to the Canton football team’s success, have been busy this week. They traveled to Sayre Monday before hosting Athens on Tuesday and then heading to Wyalusing last night. Later this week they will make a trip to western Pennsylvania for a rugged two-day tournament at IUP.
“It’s been a long week, you know. We traveled Monday, (had) a late night last night, another late night tonight but I think that builds mental toughness — having to find a way to make weight, travel multiple nights, school and all that stuff. That’s part of the sport. They have to find a way to work through it mentally and that’s more than half the battle,” Wesneski said.
The Warriors are obviously looking to win every dual and perform well in their regular season tournaments, but they are also focused on getting ready for the postseason.
“Our focus is getting better every day. Get better every day and we want to be hitting our peak at the end of the month and beyond — that’s our goal,” Wesneski said.
