TOWANDA — The Canton Warriors won eight of 13 bouts on Tuesday night as they rolled to a 39-23 win over the Towanda Black Knights in an NTL wrestling showdown.
The match started at 139 pounds where Canton’s Hayden Ward earned a hard-fought 6-0 win over Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool.
Towanda answered at 145 pounds when Chase Geurin earned an 11-4 decision over Canton’s Ryland Sakers to tie things up at 3-3.
The two teams would then trade pins as Canton’s Hudson Ward decked Aiden Miller at 152 before Towanda’s Jace Gunther pinned Aydin Holcomb at 160 to make it 9-9 after the first four bouts.
Towanda took its first and only lead of the night when Mason Higley rolled to a 17-0 technical fall win over Brenen Taylor at 172 pounds.
That win would put the Knights up 14-9 — but the Warriors would start to take control from there.
Riley Parker pinned Sawyer Robinson at 189 and Michael Davis got a fall over Tristin Conklin at 215 to put the Warriors up 21-14.
In a big match, Canton heavyweight Mason Nelson earned a tough 3-1 win over Audy Vanderpool to give the Warriors a 24-14 lead.
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya made it 30-14 as he pinned Bryghton Yale at 107 pounds.
Towanda stopped the bleeding when Lillie Maynard accepted a forfeit at 114 to cut the lead to 30-20 with three bouts left.
Canton won two of the final three matches to wrap up the dual victory.
Cohen Landis pinned Wyatt Stranger at 121 and Carson Rockwell earned an 11-8 decision over Hayden Space at 127 to put the Warriors up 39-20.
The dual wrapped up with Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter picking up a hard-fought 6-5 win over Holden Ward in a battle of two of the region’s best at 133 pounds.
Towanda will host Wellsboro on Thursday before hosting rival Wyalusing on Saturday night.
Canton will compete in the Clearfield Duals on Saturday.
