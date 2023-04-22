CANTON TOWANDA BASEBALL1

Canton pitcher Weston Bellows throws from the mound against Towanda on Friday in Wysox.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

WYSOX — The Canton Warriors scored 12 runs in the final three innings to rally for a 16-6 win over host Towanda on Friday.

Canton led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third before Towanda scored four runs to tie things up.