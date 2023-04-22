WYSOX — The Canton Warriors scored 12 runs in the final three innings to rally for a 16-6 win over host Towanda on Friday.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 7:07 am
WYSOX — The Canton Warriors scored 12 runs in the final three innings to rally for a 16-6 win over host Towanda on Friday.
Canton led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third before Towanda scored four runs to tie things up.
Towanda took the lead with two runs in the fourth, but Canton rallied with three in the fifth, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh to secure the win.
Weston Bellows had a huge day at the plate for the Warriors as he went 3-for-3 with a double, six RBI and one run scored.
Hayden Ward had two hits, three RBI and one run, while Hudson Ward finished with two singles, three RBI and two runs, and Holden Ward had a pair of hits, walked three times and scored five runs.
Cohen Landis had a single and two RBI and Micheal Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored for the Warriors, who also got a hit and two runs from Michael Beers.
Bellows tossed four innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out one.
Holden Ward closed things out on the hill, going the final three innings and striking out seven while not allowing a hit and walking two.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored.
Alex Bowman had a double, one run and one RBI, while Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo had one hit and scored twice and Jack Wheaton added one hit and scored once.
Jack Tavani started on the mound and allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and four walks. He had five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work. Dawson Butts and Cameron Fields finished the game on the hill for Towanda.
Canton will host Millville today, while Towanda is set to host NEB on Tuesday.
Troy 10, Williamson 0 (five innings)
EAST TROY — Camden Allen tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Trojans to a five-inning win on Friday.
Allen struck out seven and walked one in five innings of work.
Camryn Harwick led Troy at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, which included a triple, two RBI and two runs.
Clayton Smith added a double, one RBI and one run, while Jed Feldmeier had a triple and one RBI and Kory Schucker was 1-for-2 with two runs.
Shane Austin had one hit, scored once and had an RBI, and Joseph Frye added a hit in the win.
Troy will visit CV on Wednesday.
