MILTON — The Canton Warriors made some history on Saturday as they finished second in the District IV Duals Championships to punch their ticket to Hershey for the state duals tournament.
The Warriors made states last year, but competed in a pigtail match the Monday before the tournament started in Hershey. They would drop a 50-14 decision to Saucon Valley at Nazareth High School.
This year, the Warriors will head straight to the Giant Center after they made it to the D4 finals and then won a “true second-place” match at Milton High School.
Canton opened with a 48-20 win over NTL rival Towanda in the quarterfinals.
The Warriors won 9 of 13 bouts on their way to the win over the Knights.
The match started at 285 pounds where Canton’s Mason Nelson took a hard-fought 1-0 decision over Audy Vanderpool.
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya pinned Bryghton Yale at 107 pounds before Towanda got on the board with a pin from Wyatt Stranger at 114.
The Warriors got back-to-back wins at 121 and 127 with Cohen Landis taking down Towanda’s Hayden Space 10-5 before Carson Rockwell pinned Anthony Rifenbark in 1:49 to put Canton up 18-6.
Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter earned a 10-8 win over Holden Ward at 133 and his teammate Riley Vanderpool got a tech fall win over Ryland Sakers at 139 to cut the lead to 18-14.
The Warriors put things away with three straight pins from 145 to 160. Hayden Ward pinned Chase Geurin, Hudson Ward decked Aiden Miller and Brenen Taylor got the fall over Jace Gunther to make it 36-14.
Towanda’s Mason Higley earned a pin over Hunter Wesneski at 172 before Canton’s Riley Parker pinned Sawyer Robinson at 189 and Micheal Davis stuck Tristin Conklin at 215.
Canton met Benton in the semifinals and came away with a tight 32-31 win.
Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward and Michael Davis earned falls to lead the way for the Warriors.
With the Warriors trailing 25-23 with three bouts left, Parker got a decision at 189 pounds before Davis picked up a fall to secure the team victory.
Vermilya and Landis also won decisions and Rockwell accepted a forfeit for the Warriors as they punched their ticket to the finals.
The title bout would come down to the wire with Warriors Run taking a 32-30 win over the Warriors.
Landis put the Warriors in front early with a 7-5 decision over Gavin Hunter at 121 pounds.
Warrior Run went on a winning streak from there as they took the next seven bouts to take a 32-3 lead with five bouts left.
Parker got the win at 189 pounds, but Warrior Run’s Cole Shupp held it to a decision — which would turn out to be huge in the end.
Davis, Nelson, Vermilya and Joe Luner all accepted forfeits from 215 to 114, but those six point wins wouldn’t be enough as Warrior Run held on for a two-point victory.
Despite getting to the finals, the Warriors had one more test in order to grab the second spot in the state duals tournament. They would have to face Montoursville in a “true second-place” match.
On Jan. 24, the Warriors dropped a tight 35-32 decision to Montoursville.
This time it would be Canton getting the big victory and clinching a spot at the state tournament.
Montoursville opened with a pin from David Kennedy over Rockwell at 127, but Holden Ward answered with a win by fall at 133.
The next two bouts went to Montoursville — one by major decision and one pin — to put them up 16-6.
Canton responded with six straight wins to put them in front 32-16 with just three matches left.
In that winning streak, the Warriors got pins from Hayden Ward and Parker, while Hudson Ward won by tech fall and Taylor, Davis and Nelson earned wins by decision.
Montoursville won the next three bouts — including the last two by forfeit — but Vermilya held Aristotel Bobotas to a decision at 107 to secure the win for Canton.
“To get knocked down and have to pick yourself back up in 10 minutes to be ready to go wrestle for a spot in the state tournament,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “I have to give credit to the kids, they had a short memory. They let (the loss to Warrior Run) go, and they wrestled really well against Montoursville.”
The Warriors are thrilled to be heading to Hersey for the state duals tournament.
“It’s very exciting, and I’m happy that I get to experience this with my two brothers, and some of my best friends,” said Hayden Ward.
In the consolation bracket, the Towanda Black Knights opened with a 36-33 win over Lewisburg.
Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool, Higley, Robinson and Audy Vanderpool earned wins by fall for the Black Knights.
Stranger and Geurin picked up wins by decision to help Towanda advance to the consolation semifinals.
In the consi semis, the Black Knights earned an impressive 33-30 win over Montgomery.
“We just got an absolutely great match against Montgomery,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “Montgomery had beaten us early in the year, they had beaten us 39-32. I thought we had a chance to beat them, after the way we wrestled against Lewisburg I knew we had to bounce back and be a better team than we were in that match, and we were. We got a great match out of our kids against them.”
Montgomery actually won more bouts — taking seven to Towanda’s six — but the Black Knights had five pins to secure the victory.
Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool, Zachery McKean-Moore, Robinson and Audy Vandeerpool picked up pins to lead the way for Towanda.
Geurin also had a win by decision for the Knights, who advanced to the consolation finals against Montoursville. The winner would face Canton in the true second match.
This one would be all Montoursville as they won eight bouts on their way to a 47-28 win over Towanda.
Riley Vanderpool and Miller had wins by fall, while Higley got a major decision and both Audy Vanderpool and Stranger accepted forfeits.
“All in all, though, a good day. To come down here to go 2-2, and to almost finish our dual meet season by finishing fourth in the district, that’s a big step forward,” Sexton said. “We beat a team that beat us earlier in the year is also a big thing. And to have wrestled Wyalusing twice in the last week, too — there was a lot of big, emotional matches for our kids. And, hopefully they’re coming of age because of that. We’re still an incredibly young team — today we put 10 sophomores, two freshmen, and one senior on the mat, and those guys had a lot of pressure experience and wrestled well doing it.”
Towanda will visit Central Columbia to wrap up its dual meet season on Friday, while Canton takes on Berks Catholic in the first round of the state duals tournament at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Hershey.
