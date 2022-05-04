ROME — Trailing 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh, visiting Canton scored three times and then held on for a 4-2 win over Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
NEB retired the first two Canton batters in the top of the seventh, but then the Warriors started a rally with a walk to Holden Ward. Cooper Kitchen followed that up with a single to put runners on the corners.
A balk would bring home Ward to tie things up at 2-2 before Weston Bellows singled to bring in Kitchen and give the Warriors the lead for the first time since the top of the first.
Bellows would come home to score on a passed ball before Northeast was able to get the final out and Canton was up 4-2.
Ward came on to close things out and would slam the door with three straight strikeouts.
Kitchen led the way for Canton with two hits and two runs scored.
Brenen Taylor brought home a run with an RBI walk, while Ward, Bellows and Gavin Morse had the other hits for the Warriors.
Kitchen started on the hill and went six innings with two earned runs allowed on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Garrett Cooper and Cayden McPherson each had an RBI single in the bottom of the first to bring home both NEB runs.
McPherson led the Panthers with three hits, including a double, and the one RBI.
NEB also got a pair of hits from Dillon Donnelly, who also scored a run, and Clay Wiggins had a single and a run scored in the loss.
Josh Stanton got the start for NEB and would finish with seven strikeouts as he allowed one run on three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of work. Wiggins closed things out on the mound and finished with one strikeout.
