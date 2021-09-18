Warriors roll over Rams

CANTON — When football fans think of a NTL matchup between the Wyalusing Rams and Canton Warriors, they think of those defensive in-your-face battles with a grinding ground game.
That game didn’t happen Friday night as the Warriors walloped the Rams, 55-20, after scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter.
Canton started the fireworks early when Cooper Kitchen dashed 12 yards on the first play from scrimmage and then hit Weston Bellows on a 41-yard post route. After a 5-yard run by Bailey Ferguson, Riley Parker scored from seven and Ferguson added the extra point.
The Rams moved to midfield on their initial drive on the arm of Blake Morningstar. The junior quarterback connected with Kashawn Cameron for six yards and Nolan Oswald for six and 16 yards. However, a Wyalusing fumble, recovered by Caiden Williams, gave the ball back to the Warriors.
Canton wasted no time with just four runs: Bellows for seven, Hayden Ward for 10, Parker with 23 before Kitchen called his own number and slicing through the defense on a 16-yard TD run for a 14-0 margin.
After a three-and-out, the Warriors needed just three plays to score when Austin Allen found Parker open for a 34-yard touchdown. Bailey added another PAT. 21-0.
The Rams went for it on fourth down and fell short on their ensuing possession, leaving Canton with great field position. The Warriors moved 37 yards on seven plays with the score coming on a quarterback option that Kitchen kept for 16 yards.
Canton’s final tally of the first quarter came again on a short field after Wyalusing went for it again and Mason Harold blocked the fourth-down pass attempt.
After a 21-yard run from Bellows, Ward juked his way up the middle, dead-legging Rams defenders on a 19-yard touchdown run.
Wyalusing punted to start the second quarter and Bellows ran the kick back for a score, but a holding call negated the run, but two plays later Parker scored on a 26-yard run. This time Connor Foust added the extra point.
After the Rams failed to gain a first down and punted, Bellows returned the ball along the home side for a 58-yard score. 49-0.
Ben Fitch then intercepted a Morningstar pass and returned it to the 25. Five plays later, sophomore Michael Davis scored. The Warriors let go a flawless first half when Foust missed the extra point.
Before the end of the half, the Rams needed an act of God to score. Jacob Horner recovered a Warrior fumble deep in the red zone. Three plays later Cade McMicken tossed an 8-yard pass to Casey God to avoid the first half shutout — 55-6.
The Rams scored on the first possession of the second half with a running clock on a 13-play drive. Arnold carried the ball seven times on the drive for 41 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion.
God added the final score of the game in the fourth on a hard-fought 2-yard run.
Parker led the way for the Warriors with three carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, a 58-yard punt return for a score, and 34-yard TD reception. Kitchen cooked with two touchdown runs of his own.
