CANTON — The Canton Warriors won by their largest margin so far this season with a 73-6 trouncing of Montgomery on Friday night.
The Warriors ran just nine offensive plays in the first quarter, but five of them were touchdowns.
Hayden Ward scored on an 8-yard touchdown run on Canton’s second offensive play to make it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Just under two minutes later, Holden Ward ran for a 52-yard touchdown.
Austin Allen connected with Weston Bellows on a 31-yard catch-and-run to make it 21-0, and Riley Parker ran for a 41-yard touchdown less than a minute later.
Canton’s final touchdown of the quarter was a 16-yard run by Parker to make the score 35-0.
Parker finished the game with 108 yards and two scores on six carries.
Holden Ward scored his second touchdown of the night from eight yards out, and Hudson Ward followed with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Michael Davis closed the first half with a 15-yard touchdown run, and the Warriors went into the break up 55-0.
The Warriors entered the game with a plan to execute, and did so almost perfectly, with one fumble being the lone blemish in the first half.
“Our guys have been focused the past couple weeks,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We’ve really been on top of them to get better every week and come out and execute. They’re just rolling now.”
Ben Fitch entered the game at quarterback to start the second half, and quickly scored on a 48-yard run.
He added another touchdown run, this one from 45 yards, to make the score 67-0.
Fitch was Canton’s leading rusher on the night, with 115 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
In the fourth quarter, Ryland Sakers scored on a 37-yard run as Canton eclipsed 70 points.
Montgomery’s lone touchdown came late in the game on a 45-yard scramble by Weston Pick.
In total, eight different Warriors found the end zone as the team racked up 457 total yards.
Canton put on another offensive showcase, and its defense continued to dominate, holding the Red Raiders to 112 total yards.
Montgomery passed the ball more than any opponent Canton has played this year, but the Warriors were all over it.
Allen, Fitch and Bailey Ferguson all had interceptions as Montgomery went 9 of 29 for 92 yards through the air.
“I think they did really well,” Sechrist said. “Those shorter timing passes are hard to stop if they’re good at. You’ve got to come up and make the tackle, and I thought we did good at that. We didn’t get beat over the top and had three interceptions. Our defensive line had enough pressure that they didn’t have time to throw it very deep.”
Before the season, Sechrist said “you’re never where you want to be” when it comes to constant improvement.
The 7-0 Warriors have been great so far, but things will only get harder from here.
“We’ve got a ways to go yet,” Sechrist said. “We’ve got some really good teams coming up, so that’s been the goal, just being in the best position health wise and being ready to go when we hit that stretch there at the end.”
Over the next three weeks, Canton will play Athens next Friday, followed by games against Jersey Shore and Troy.
“We’ve been really good at focusing on details,” Sechrist said. “We’ll get a good game plan and focus on the details of how we want to attack Athens, how we want to play them. We’ll work hard all week to work on that game plan.”
