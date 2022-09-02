BLOSSBURG — The Canton Warriors football team (2-0) traveled to Blossburg on Thursday for an NTL matchup against the NP-Mansfield Panthers (0-2) and used a 35-point first quarter to run away with a 53-0 victory.

“We made some big steps this week,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I was proud of the way they came out and the way they played and executed. It was a lot better overall and it was a better performance.”