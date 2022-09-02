BLOSSBURG — The Canton Warriors football team (2-0) traveled to Blossburg on Thursday for an NTL matchup against the NP-Mansfield Panthers (0-2) and used a 35-point first quarter to run away with a 53-0 victory.
“We made some big steps this week,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I was proud of the way they came out and the way they played and executed. It was a lot better overall and it was a better performance.”
Things didn’t start perfectly for the Warriors, and after electing to receive the ball first would fumble it away on their first possession.
Mansfield would be set up deep in Canton territory, but the Warriors responded immediately with an interception by Bailey Ferguson in the end zone on the very next play.
“We know coming into every game that it’s not always going to go our way,” Canton’s Riley Parker said. “But you can’t let it get you down, it’s got to be short term and we even talked before the game that there is going to be ups and downs, but you’ve just got to keep going.”
The early fumble was one of the only downs of the contest, and Canton would respond with 35 points in the first to put Mansfield behind big early.
“These guys are just ready to face adversity,” Sechrist said. “They’ve been through a lot and these guys have a lot of experience playing football. We played a good team last week and they know that adversity is going to happen when the ball bounces. When we’re on the field, we’ve got to be able to pick ourselves up.”
Ferguson would come up big on the other end of the field to open up the scoring on a 40-yard pass to Hayden Ward across the middle of the field for a touchdown.
After a three-and-out on Mansfield’s next possession, Ferguson once again made a huge play and took a punt return the distance for a 66-yard touchdown.
Parker would notch his first of two touchdown runs from 18 yards out on the next possession, while Hudson Ward and Weston Bellows each punched in runs from two yards out.
Canton would get another touchdown before the half from Parker, who weaved through the defense for a 30-yard touchdown to push the lead to 42-0 heading into halftime.
With a running clock in the second half, Canton continued to punish Mansfield on both ends, and Ferguson got a 30-yard field goal to split the uprights and push the lead to 45-0.
In the fourth, Canton would put the final nail in the coffin as Michael Davis blazed through the Mansfield defense, shaking a few tacklers, and scoring an 81-yard touchdown to bring the game to its final count of 53-0.
Canton turned 33 carries from 10 different Warriors into 321 yards and four touchdowns, and had no runner record more than six carries on the night.
Parker took six carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and Davis would lead all rushers with 102 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Ward added 60 yards and Bellows also contributed a touchdown and two yards.
Canton also showed some of their passing offense during the win, with their quarterbacks combining to complete eight of 11 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Austin Allen would lead the way completing 5-7 attempts for 77 yards and an interception while Ferguson went a perfect 2-2 with 42 yards and a touchdown pass.
“That was great,” Sechrist said of Canton’s execution in the passing game. “We were able to put some focus on it and focus on throwing the ball, which we need to do. So it’s great to get some good game time experience. I was happy with our performance out there it was nice to get some reps.”
Ferguson was a factor all over the field. On defense he recorded two interceptions while on offense he threw for a touchdown, rushed for 16 yards, connected on a 33-yard field goal and also caught one pass for 14 yards.
The defense was also huge in the win, allowing nearly no space for the Panthers to operate and applying pressure to NP-Mansfield quarterback Karson Dominick on nearly every snap.
“Our defense is tough,” Sechrist said. “They were tough last year and they’re going to be tough this year. They communicate well together and they work well together, and they’re fast. We just need to keep doing what we are doing.”
Canton’s defense pitched a shutout in the win, with Hudson Ward flying on the field with a team-high seven tackles while Hayden Ward also had a strong night with five tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Canton will have a home contest against the Wellsboro Hornets on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. with a chance to push their record to 3-0.
“Wellsboro is going to be tough,” Sechrist said. “That’s a whole different beast. They’ve got some really good athletes. We’ll just have to have a good week of practice and be ready. Having an extra day here, playing on Thursday, will help us be ready for those guys.”
