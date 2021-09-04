CANTON — Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Warriors rolled past Towanda 52-0 on Friday night.
Towanda was forced to punt on its first possession, but Canton blocked the kick and set up the offense at the Black Knight 24-yard line.
A few plays later, Kitchen scampered into the end zone from eight yards out for his first score of the night.
His other touchdowns came from 13, 24 and six yards out, all of them on runs up the middle. He finished the game with 63 rushing yards on six attempts.
“Cooper runs the option very well, and was running some good fakes,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
With just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Kitchen threw up a pass to Weston Bellows, who pulled a jump ball out of the air, and scored a 60-yard touchdown.
It was one of only two passes Kitchen threw all night.
“The run game sets that all up,” Sechrist said. “They have to gear up for the run, and it opens up the pass when we want to use it.”
Riley Parker added 51 more rushing yards on five carries, including a 26-yard touchdown run. He also returned an interception for a 96-yard score.
Hudson Ward had 56 yards on four carries, and added on another 26-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors ran for 316 yards as a team.
“It’s definitely tough for teams to game plan, because there’s six or seven guys that could run for 100 yards on any given night,” Kitchen said. “It’s hard to stop all of them.”
“It’s very unusual to have this much depth in high school football. We’re just blessed with some talented running backs and an offensive line that works really hard,” Sechrist added.
For Sechrist and the Warriors, the win was nice, but just being back on the field is just as satisfying.
“We’re just grateful to be playing every week, (after) the way last year was,” he said. “We just love to play football.”
Canton will travel to South Williamsport to face the Mounties next Friday.
South Williamsport was upset by Wellsboro, 17-7, in its Week 2 matchup.
“South Williamsport is a really good team,” Sechrist said. “We’re going to get physical in practice. We’re going to get ready for more of a physical, attacking team. We’re going to work hard, condition and focus on our physicality.”
