CANTON — The Canton track and field squads split with North Penn-Mansfield and Meadowbrook Christian on Tuesday afternoon.
Mansfield won the boys meet with 80 points. Canton was second with 64 and Meadowbrook was third with 31.
In the girls meet, Mansfield was first with 65, followed closely by Canton’s 61 and Meadowbrook was third with 25.
Isaiah Niemczyk and Caiden Williams led the way for Canton with three wins apiece.
Niemczyk came home first in the 400 meters with a time of 54.9 seconds. He would also win the 200 in 25.2 and was the top performer in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 39 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
It was an all-Canton top three in the discus as Williams was first in 112 feet, 07 inches. Kyle Kapichok was second and Anthony Asbury finished third.
Williams, Kapichok and Mason Shultz went 1-2-3 in the shot put. Williams won the event with a toss of 40-08.5. It would be another first for Williams in the high jump as he hit 5-08.
The Warriors got a third-place finish from Michael Skipper in the 300 hurdles.
Canton’s Benjamin Fitch was second in the 800 meters.
The Warriors’ 4X400 relay was second in 4:34.3.
Mansfield was led by Noah Shedden, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Gaven Sexauer won the 300 hurdles, while Zack Wilcox was first in the 800 meters and Jackson Brion was first in the javelin for the Tigers.
Shedden joined Wilcox, Trenton Dawson and Carter Grinnell to win the 4X800 relay for Mansfield.
The Tigers also won the 4X400 relay with the team of Cedric Miller, Riley Dunn, Brayden Johnson and Wyatt Richner.
On the girls side of things, Canton’s Kendall Kitchen won the 100 meters in 13.8 Megan Eagleberger finished third in the event.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts was first in the 1,600 in 6:05.3. Kali Wesneski finished third.
Kitchen added a win in the 400 meters with a time of 1:10.3. It was all Warriors in the top three with Laci Niemczyk second and Natalie Kapichok in third.
McRoberts also came home in first in the 800 with a time of 2:39.
Canton’s 4X400 relay team came home in 4:45.3 to take first.
Laci Niemczyk was second in the 200 meters, while Samantha Brickman was the runner-up in the shot put and Kaley Williams was third in the discus.
Kapichok was third in the long jump, while Canton teammates Brackman and Adrianna Yellenic were second and third in the javelin.
Mansfield’s girls were led by three-time winner Tierney Patterson, who won the discus, shot put and javelin on Tuesday.
Darby Stetter also won multiple events for the Tigers as she was first in the triple jump and high jump.
Mansfield’s Addison Farrer, Madelynne Johns, Jaclyn Nelson and Ella Farrer won the 4X800 relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.