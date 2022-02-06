CANTON — The Canton boys basketball team won its fourth straight game and improved to 13-4 on the season after defeating Cowanesque Valley 62-45 on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors came roaring out of the gates and scored 18 points in the first quarter.
Cooper Kitchen scored two three pointers in the quarter and scored four total from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Canton held the Indians to just five points in the second quarter and led 30-13 at halftime.
Isaiah Niemczyk broke out for 10 points in the third quarter for Canton. Niemczyk went on to finish with a team-high 14 points.
Cowanesque Valley made a late push in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors offense stayed consistent enough throughout the game to seal the win.
Caiden Williams scored 14 points for Canton. Weston Bellows chipped in nine.
McGuire Painter scored 16 points and Tucker St. Peter scored 10 points for the Indians.
Canton is back in action on Wednesday, traveling to face Wyalusing at 7:30 in a crucial NTL matchup.
