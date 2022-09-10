CANTON — Playing at home for the first time since Oct. 29 of the last year, the Canton Warriors rolled to a 35-0 win over Wellsboro to advance to 3-0 on the season.

“It was nice to be at home, we get great support here,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “The fans are awesome. It felt like we haven’t been home in a long time, so it was good to be back here playing at home.”