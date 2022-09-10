CANTON — Playing at home for the first time since Oct. 29 of the last year, the Canton Warriors rolled to a 35-0 win over Wellsboro to advance to 3-0 on the season.
“It was nice to be at home, we get great support here,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “The fans are awesome. It felt like we haven’t been home in a long time, so it was good to be back here playing at home.”
The fans were treated to a great all-around performance by the Warriors, who racked up 321 total yards, including 279 on the ground.
The defense also stepped up and pitched a shutout for the second week in a row against a tough Hornets team.
“That was a good win,” Sechrist said. “That’s a quality Wellsboro team, so for us to go out and execute like that, I was very pleased with the effort.”
It took the Warriors less than three minutes to score their first touchdown.
After forcing Wellsboro to punt on the first possession of the game, quarterback Austin Allen hit Weston Bellow who made a leaping catch over the defender for a big gain.
A few plays later, Allen ran it in from 21 yards out to get Canton on the board.
From there, the game belonged to Riley Parker.
He scored on three straight carries from 67, 41 and 51 yards to put the game out of reach early.
“They’re a quality team, so being able to run the ball and dominate up front like that feels really good,” Parker said.
In total, Parker ran for 169 yards and three scores on six carries.
“The line did a great job,” Sechrist said. “It all starts there, but Riley was at a different level tonight. He looked like a video game guy out there, the bursts of speed and breaking tackles.”
Parker’s stellar performance wasn’t just on offense.
When the defense forced another punt in the second quarter, Parker blocked the kick and Brenen Taylor fell on the ball in the end zone for a Canton touchdown.
The Wellsboro offense struggled to move the ball until late in the game, and when they finally threatened in the fourth quarter, the Canton defense stepped up again as Holden Ward came up with an interception.
“Our defense last year was lights out, and we knew they were going to be lights out this year,” Sechrist said. “They’ve stepped up, and maybe they’re even better than we thought they were going to be.”
Three weeks into the season, the Warriors are starting to regain their dominant form from a year ago.
“We’re starting to click,” Parker said. “We’re starting to get better as a team. Things are starting to smoothen out, and I think we’re going to get right on track to where we were.”
Next up for Canton is a game at Towanda next Friday, and despite the recent success, Sechrist stressed the importance of never overlooking an opponent.
“Towanda’s got a good team this year, they’re very much improved,” he said. “We’re just focusing on getting better each week. Each week we have a different opponent, we’re just looking one week ahead. There’s always some things you can do better and we’re going to try to do better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.