NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford wrestling team was forced to forfeit seven matches, and Canton won the the other five matches to secure a 75-0 victory on Wednesday night.
At 138 pounds, Canton’s Hudson Ward earned a fall victory at 45 seconds over Northeast Bradford’s Nathan Billings.
In the 145 weight class, Canton’s Bailey Ferguson won by forfeit.
At 152 pounds, Canton’s Hayden Ward won by forfeit.
Canton’s Levi Pepper earned a forfeit victory at the 160 weight class.
In the 172 weight class, Canton’s Brenen Taylor won by forfeit.
Riley Parker made quick work of his opponent at the 189 weight class for Canton, winning by fall at 0:23 over Northeast Bradford’s Dominic Clark.
Canton’s Conner Davis earned a forfeit victory at 215 pounds.
At 285 pounds, Canton’s Mason Nelson defeated Northeast Bradford’s Kamden Ricci by a 10-0 decision.
In the 106 weight class, Canton’s Lyle Vermilya earned a 18-3 techincal fall victory over Northeast Bradford’s Kolton Keir.
Canton’s Cohen Landis earned a forfeit victory at 113 pounds.
At 120 pounds, Canton’s Cayden Miller defeated Northeast Bradford’s Brock Fenton by fall.
Canton’s Holden Ward won by forfeit at 126 pounds, and Ryland Sakers won by forfeit in the 132 weight class.
Canton hosts Sayre on Saturday at noon
