EAST TROY — When you’re on a roller coaster, you have to endure the highs and the lows until the ride stops.
The Canton Warriors got another lesson on that last night, much as they have throughout the regular season.
Canton survived in a back-and-forth affair against Troy on Monday, outlasting the Trojans 7-4 to move to 10-7 on the season.
“This one, this was awesome,” Canton coach Ben Rubert said. “This was a great team win. Going down the stretch with districts coming up, this is a big win for us. Definitely a roller coaster of emotions, with our whole season, not just tonight.”
The Warriors pulled ahead in the top of the second, grabbing a 1-0 lead when Micheal Davis came around to score on a Michael Beers single to right field. They made it a 2-0 ball game in the top of the third, as Holden Ward scored on a Davis’ single, just before Hudson Ward was tagged out at the plate behind him.
From there, the Trojans pieced together a three-run bottom half of the third inning to jump ahead, with Camryn Harwick, Camden Allen and Clayton Smith all getting on base and coming around to score.
Troy parlayed the momentum swing into a 1-2-3 defensive inning, before Harwick reached home on a passed ball in the bottom half to put his team ahead 4-2 heading into the fifth.
That’s when the tide started to turn back in Canton’s favor.
A walk by Ben Fitch setup Hayden Ward, who belted an RBI triple to center field, scoring Fitch and cutting the lead to one. Kory Schucker rebounded for the Trojans on the mound, striking out two of the next three batters to keep the score at 4-3 entering the bottom half.
The bottom of the fifth was Hayden Ward’s chance to do damage on the mound, as he collected a pair of strikeouts — bookending a throw to third from catcher Brenen Taylor for the second out — to bring Canton back around for the sixth.
As Taylor walked to begin the inning and was subsequently involved in a double play to put two outs on the board, it looked as if Troy would get back around still in the lead.
Then, Canton found its moment.
A walk for Mason Harold prompted a pitching change with Schucker having reached his daily limit, and the Warriors stayed patient with some new arms hurling the ball. As a pair of Trojans took turns trying to settle in defensively from the bump, Canton loaded the bases with two more walks. A fourth shortly after brought Paul Inman home, tying the game at 4-4.
“We knew we had 13 pitches (until Schucker would reach his limit),” Rubert said. “We had to take until we got a strike. Mason Harold came up and walked and got him out of there and that was a big at-bat. He did what he had to do for the team.”
With the bases still loaded, a wild pitch gave Fitch a chance to steal home, which he did, putting the Warriors ahead 5-4. Immediately after, Weston Bellows connected on a single to center field, driving in both runners ahead of him and allowing Canton to open up a 7-4 lead.
“I knew that was a big spot and I had to put the ball in play,” Bellows said. “Luckily, I was able to do that.”
Having just rallied for four runs on offense, Canton’s defense made quick work in the bottom half of the sixth. Holden Ward took over for his brother on the mound, putting his defense in position to ring up a pair of ground outs and a fly out to center to give way to the final frame.
The Warriors went down in order in the top half, needing just three outs to grab the win with some room on the scoreboard. A single from Allen to begin the inning gave Troy some life, but Canton tagged him out at second on a fielder’s choice, leaving a base runner on first and securing the first out.
A walk from Clayton Smith followed and put two men on, also bringing the tying run to the plate. Holden Ward recorded a strikeout to put two outs on the board and a routine ground out followed, bringing the game to final and sending Canton home with the win.
“The dugout energy tonight was loud, it was fun,” Rubert said after the game. “We’re playing good baseball right now, so hopefully we keep going. I’m proud of these guys for how they played.”
For the Warriors, Davis led with two hits in the contest, while Bellows, Taylor and Beers had one hit each. Hayden Ward had a triple, good for his only hit of the game. He and Bellows led Canton with two RBI, while Davis and Beers contributed one each. Hayden Ward struck out seven in five innings of work.
“We just tried to stay as calm as we could and stay in the game,” Hayden Ward said. “Because once we lose our minds, it’s hard to come back when you’re trailing like that.”
Schucker recorded a double for Troy, while Allen, Jed Feldmeier, Justice Chimics and Brendan Gilliland also had hits in the loss. Clayton Smith, Feldmeier and Chimics all had an RBI apiece. Schucker struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
Canton will play NEB at home today, while Troy will host Wyalusing at the end of a four-games-in-five-days stretch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.