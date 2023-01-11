CANTON — The Canton Warriors won nine of the 11 contested matches on Tuesday night to cruise to a 49-12 victory over the visiting Athens Wildcats in an NTL wrestling showdown.
Zack Colton started things off for the Warriors with a 5-0 decision over Elmo Mallare at 145 pounds.
Canton went up 6-0 when Ryland Sakers earned a hard-fought 8-6 win over Keegan Congdon at 152 pounds.
Hudson Ward picked up a first-period fall over Athens’ Alex Trowbridge at 160 before Brenen Taylor accepted a forfeit to make it 18-0.
Canton standout Riley Parker pinned Jon Timm at 189 to make it 24-0 and set up the first marquee matchup of the night between Athens’ Caleb Nason and Canton’s Micheal Davis at 215 pounds.
Davis was able to control the bout and cruised to a 10-0 win over the Athens sophomore to make it a 28-0 Canton lead.
Athens got on the board when heavyweight standout Josh Nittinger scored a second-period fall over Canton backup William Colton, who is filling in for starter Mason Nelson.
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya accepted a forfeit at 107 as the Warriors went up 34-6.
Athens’ Mason Vanderpool would earn a 21-second pin over Joe Luner at 113 to make it 34-12.
Cohen Landis scored a fall over Karson Sipley at 120, and Carson Rockwell was a 7-1 winner over Dalton Davis at 126 to put Canton up 43-12 with just two bouts left.
Those two bouts were the most anticipated of the night as Canton’s Holden Ward took on Athens freshman standout Cooper Robinson at 132 before the Warriors sent out returning state qualifier Hayden Ward to face talented Athens senior Jake Courtney at 138.
In the 132-pound showdown, the two wrestlers went back and forth with Robinson earning a takedown and a tough rideout late to send the match to overtime.
Holden Ward was able to get a takedown and two swipes in the sudden victory period to earn a 12-8 decision.
In the final bout of the night, Hayden Ward was able to get a takedown and then scored back points to take an early lead. Courtney attempted to come back but Ward was able to hold on for an 8-4 decision.
“If Jake doesn’t give up those back points, he wins that match. In the third period, Jake was feeling good. We just can’t give up those back points, that kid is too good for that,” said Athens coach Shawn Bradley, who praised the Canton wrestler. “He’s nasty. You don’t want to lay there and let him get (the boots) in. Hats off to him. He wrestled a good match and he won.”
Both Bradley and Canton coach Lyle Wesneski were happy to get their wrestlers some tough competition.
“I’m glad we got those matches. We told them upfront we wanted them, and we got those matches (against) two quality kids — and we learned stuff,” said Bradley.
The longtime Athens coach is hoping the two close losses will only help his guys.
“It was good overall. Those two wrestled well, but we’ve got to finish them,” said Bradley. “We went up (in weight) to get those matches, but that’s what we need. We’re not here to win a dual meet because we don’t have the team for that right now, but hopefully, our kids got better — and hopefully, especially those two kids got better.”
Wesneski understands that these kinds of matches will only help his wrestlers.
“Ward and Robinson, we knew was going to be a good match. We wanted Ward and Courtney (because it was) going to be a good match, and at 215, we wanted that matchup (between Davis and Nason),” Wesneski said. “I (also) thought my heavyweight went out and battled. He’s only been out a couple of days, and he went out and scrapped, and he’s only going to get better. Nelson (will be) coming back Thursday, so we’ve got lots of options.”
Wesneski was proud of his team, which he said had to turn to some new faces to pick up the win over Athens.
“We’ve got some guys who are banged up, some guys who are hurt, sick, in trouble and all that stuff so we had to jockey some things around in our lineup there in the middle,” said Wesneski. “Some of my JV guys stepped up and scrapped out some good wins. We were happy and you know, I tell them you are always one night away and you never know. You’ve always got to be ready to go.”
Canton will now head to Wyalusing tonight for another old-school NTL rivalry match.
“We’re going down there and it’s going to be a hostile environment, and we’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve got to be ready to wrestle because we’ve got some big matchups tomorrow night, too,” he said.
The Canton coach knows that these big NTL showdowns will help prepare his team as they look to make a run in the District IV and PIAA duals postseason.
“You’ve got to be battle-tested because you look at these teams, you’re going to have to wrestle Benton, Montoursville, Warrior Run, and Southern (Columbia) and all of them,” Wesneski said. “They are going to scrap, and we’ve got to be ready to go. These (NTL) matches are good for us, and it’s good for wrestling. The bleachers were full, and it was a good show. The kids went out on both sides and scrapped hard.”
