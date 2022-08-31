Canton-NPM Preview

Canton’s Weston Bellows looks for running room against Muncy during the District 4 final last year. Bellows and the Warriors will face North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday night.

 Review File Photo

BLOSSBURG — The Canton Warriors will look to win their 17th straight regular season game when they travel to take on the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers tomorrow night.

Canton is coming off a 31-18 win over Union out of New Castle, and NP-M will try to rebound from a 34-13 loss to Towanda in Week One.