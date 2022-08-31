BLOSSBURG — The Canton Warriors will look to win their 17th straight regular season game when they travel to take on the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers tomorrow night.
Canton is coming off a 31-18 win over Union out of New Castle, and NP-M will try to rebound from a 34-13 loss to Towanda in Week One.
The Warriors are taking a different approach at the quarterback position this season, with three different players taking snaps under center.
Bailey Ferguson, Austin Allen and Holden Ward are sharing QB duties for Canton.
Ferguson lined up at quarterback when Canton passed the ball against Union, going 3-for-4 for three yards with one interception.
The Canton run game, however, looked as strong as ever.
Riley Parker got the bulk of the carries with 11, running for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Weston Bellows ran the ball 10 times for 62 yards, while Hayden Ward and Hudson Ward added two more touchdowns on the ground.
In total, Canton ran the ball 37 times for 237 yards.
Last week against Towanda, the Panther defense struggled to stop the Towanda run game, as Riley Vanderpool racked up 32 carries for 290 yards and one touchdowns, and quarterback Grady Flynn scored four times on the ground.
NP-M’s offense relied a bit more on the pass against Towanda, throwing the ball 25 times compared to 20 rushes.
Quarterback Karson Dominick completed nine passes for 99 yards with one touchdown, and added another touchdown on the ground.
Kohen Lehman handled most of the rushing duties, running the ball 12 times for 85 yards.
Against Union, the Canton defense allowed 166 passing yards and two touchdowns, but also intercepted two passes. Union quarterback Braylon Thomas threw the ball 24 times, completing 11 passses.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow at Island Park in Blossburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.