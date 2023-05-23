CANTON — The Canton Warriors advanced to the District IV Class AA semifinals with a 7-2 win over visiting Montgomery in Saturday's quarterfinals.
Hudson Ward led the way for the third-seeded Warriors, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and one run scored.
Weston Bellows had two hits, one RBI and scored once, while Hayden Ward was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI, and Holden Ward had a single and scored twice.
Also for Canton, Zack Colton had a double and scored once, and Michael Beers was 1-for-3 and had one RBI.
Hayden Ward picked up the win on the hill as he went the first four innings and struck out three, while scattering three hits, three walks and two runs.
Holden Ward came on in relief and struck out four, while allowing three walks and one hit in three innings of work.
Montgomery put up two runs in the top of the first, but it would be all Canton from there.
The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and never gave it back.
In the bottom of the first, Hayden Ward had an RBI triple and both Hudson Ward and Beers had RBI singles in the frame.
Bellows led off the fifth with a hit and scored on an RBI single from Hudson Ward to make it 4-2.
In the sixth, Canton would put the game away with a three-run outburst. Colton started a two-out rally with a double and a walk to Holden Ward and a fielder's choice off the bat of Hayden Ward would load the bases. Weston Bellows brought in Colton with a sacrifice fly before Hudson Ward drove in both Holden and Hayden Ward with a two-run single.
Canton will now head to Mansfield University on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to take on the rival Wyalusing Rams.
