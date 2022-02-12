ROME — The visiting Canton Warriors outscored Northeast Bradford 19-9 in the final quarter to break open a 1-point game and pick up a 38-27 win.
Northeast jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the opening period and took a 14-11 advantage into the break.
Canton outscored NEB 8-4 in the third to take a 19-18 lead into the final eight minutes — where they would pull away for the win.
Isaiah Niemczyk led the way for Canton with 15 points. Weston Bellows added seven and Caiden Williams finished with six in the win.
NEB was led by Sam Abell with seven points. Shakei Smith chipped in six points and Dan Seeley added four.
Northeast will visit Wyalusing on Monday, while Canton host North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday.
North Penn-Mansfield 63, Towanda 43
The host Tigers jumped out to a 25-13 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a 20-point victory over Towanda on Friday.
Karson Dominick scored 24 points and Brody Burleigh finished with 20 to lead North Penn-Mansfield.
The Tigers also got eight points from Sam Lawrence in the win.
Dante Ottaviani and Teagan Irish scored eight points each to lead Towanda.
Eliash Shrawder finished with five points for the Black Knights, who got three points apiece from Grady Flynn, Will Shrawder, Jack Wheaton and Connor Barnes.
NP-Mansfield will welcome in Wellsboro today, while Towanda hosts Athens on Monday.
