Bailey Ferguson sheds a Muncy tackler during their win on Saturday for the District IV Class A title.

 Review Photo/ Nick Coyle

The Canton Warriors football team is coming off a dominant win in the District IV Class A finals, where they pummeled Muncy 42-7— and they now have their eyes set on preparing for the stretch run in the state playoffs.

“The main thing for us is being healthy this time of year,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “They had Monday and have Friday off just to kind of have time for themselves… Tuesday and Wednesday, we just watched some film, looked at our film, and looked at what we could do better.”