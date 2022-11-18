The Canton Warriors football team is coming off a dominant win in the District IV Class A finals, where they pummeled Muncy 42-7— and they now have their eyes set on preparing for the stretch run in the state playoffs.
“The main thing for us is being healthy this time of year,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “They had Monday and have Friday off just to kind of have time for themselves… Tuesday and Wednesday, we just watched some film, looked at our film, and looked at what we could do better.”
Canton has remained relatively healthy throughout the season, and with an extra week to rest and get right, it should bode well for them in the future.
“We got some guys banged up,” Sechrist said. “This is the time of the year where you play with injuries, and there’s a lot of stuff you play with. So the extra week, I mean two weeks, for them to get to 100% while other teams are still battling it out this weekend is huge for us.”
The Warriors had a lot of positives to look at when looking at their tape against Muncy — where they dominated nearly every facet of the game.
Though they put together an incredible performance, they know there are still things to clean up as the competition stiffens down the road.
“Our guys are performing at a high level,” Sechrist said. “They’re really firing on all cylinders right now. They looked good. There are a lot of good things we pulled out of our own game, but there are always some things that we want to pick up, and we noticed that could be better because the competition is only going to get better and better now. We’re going to face elite teams, so you can’t make a mistake anywhere.”
Though the bye week is an extreme advantage for the Warriors, a two-week layoff can bring other challenges.
From anxiousness amongst players to not knowing who you’re preparing for in the upcoming game, all can harm a group that is vying for a state title.
But the Warriors are ladened with seniors, who have tons of game experience that have kept them grounded and in the right mindset as they prepare for the opening round of states.
“It’s been great,” Coach Sechrist said of the team atmosphere during the week. “These kids, there’s a lot of seniors that have seen a lot of football and played a lot of postseason football. I think they’re at the point where all the work is coming together, and they can see the end and kind of see their goals. They are just knocking them down one-by-one.”
Canton will either face North Cambria or Penns Manor in their first state playoff game — with both posing very different equations for how to win against them.
North Cambria employs an offense that is predicated on throwing the ball around the field, where they have amassed over 2,000 yards passing, and Penns Manor relies heavily on the run, where they rushed for over 3,600 yards.
“Both teams are polar opposites of each other,” Sechrist explained. “Penns Manor is more of a running team, they do not throw much and their quarterback is very athletic and 90% of the offense runs through him. Cambria throws a lot and doesn’t have a very established run game but their quarterback throws a nice ball and gets the ball out fast. It’s funny how different they are.”
With two different types of teams on the possible horizon, the Warriors are currently working on what wins games at the highest level — winning the turnover battle.
Sechrist said the main focus in practices this week revolved around ball protection and forcing fumble drills, both of which are the makeup of any team with championship aspirations.
“Turnovers are huge this time of year,” Coach Sechrist said.
With the week off and the team preparing for the ensuing gauntlet of high-level competition, the message remains the same as it has since day one of the 2022 football season — go 1-0 every week.
“Next week, we prepare to go 1-0 all over again.” Coach Sechrist said of the message to the group moving forward. “We need to win next week to play the following week. We just need to put in very focused practices and carry out our game plan.”
After their week off, Canton will either face North Cambria or Penns Manor at a time, date and location yet to be determined.
